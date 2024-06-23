Naib after historic win against Australia: 'Our journey starts now'

"Thank god we at last beat Australia," the Afghanistan allrounder said after his 4 for 20

Australia's fourth-wicket pair of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell were threatening to take the match away from Afghanistan in the 149 chase, when Rashid turned to Naib. Naib picked a wicket off his third delivery, removing Stoinis for 11. Bowling four overs straight, he then dismissed Tim David in this next over and then got the prized wicket of Maxwell, batting on 59, in the 14th to all but end Australia's hopes.

"We were waiting [for this] for a long time. It's a great moment not just for me but for my nation and my people," Naib said. "[It is a] big achievement for our cricket. I have no words to say but thanks to the fans for supporting our career and cricket journey. It's a great teamwork, we worked hard for the last two months and the result is in front of you."

The win was sweeter for Afghanistan, who dealt with a heartbreak against the same opponents at the ODI World Cup last year . With Australia on 91 for 7, a one-legged Maxwell, battling severe cramps, took them to a stunning win scoring an unbeaten 200.

"Thank god we at last beat Australia," Naib said with a smile. "It's a great achievement for our cricket in Afghanistan. If you look at history of our cricket, it is not much. Last ten years, we achieved a lot of goals. This is a big achievement.

We played very good cricket and in the first round we beat New Zealand. Then [to beat] Australia is not easy. They are a world champion team and it is a big achievement for our cricket. We can carry this to the next level.

"Our journey starts now. We are very lucky to have such a staff and management."

After being asked to bat first, Afghanistan were given a strong platform with a 118-run opening stand. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck fifties but then Afghanistan lost 6 for 30 with Pat Cummins picking up yet another hat-trick. Afghanistan were only able to post 148 for 6.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran put on another strong opening stand • AFP/Getty Images

In the chase, Afghanistan used as many as eight bowlers. Rashid said they were confident of defending anything over 130, adding the importance of having many allrounders in the team.

"The thought was although we didn't finish as well as we would have liked to, but this is how this wicket is," Rashid said at the presentation. "The more important thing was that the opening partnership gave us the best start. That let us get to a total we had in mind. We all watched two games before, and on this wicket anything 130-plus we said we were capable of defending. We keep calm and have that belief.

"The beauty of this team is having too many allrounders gives you options. As a captain, it makes it easy."

Beating Australia is a "great feeling and will make Afghanistan fans "proud", Rashid said.

"It's a massive win for us as a team and as a nation," he said. "In the World Cup, beating champions is a great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years - in 2023 World Cup and also in 2022 in Australia where we lacked some runs.