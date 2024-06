The Afghanistan dream that had been thwarted more than six months ago in Mumbai was finally completed in Kingstown, St Vincent, on Saturday night when Gulbadin Naib's four-wicket haul scripted a stunning and historic 21-run win over Australia. Afghanistan's victory threw Group 1 of Super Eight wide open as India, Australia and Afghanistan can all potentially finish on four points now for the semi-final race. Naib was the eighth bowler Afghanistan used and he was the wrecker-in-chief with the big wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. Maxwell again stood between Afghanistan and their historic win with a fighting half-century, but when Naib took him down in the 15th over, he had put Afghanistan well ahead. Here is a recap of how Naib completed his 4 for 20 to be named the Player of the Match:

10.3 to MP Stoinis, top edge and Gurbaz calls for it with two more fielders congregating! Naib brings out his guns to celebrate and the short ball does the trick against Stoinis. Extra bounce, got big on Stoinis, and all it needed thereafter was the three Afghanistan fielders not colliding behind the batter.

12.2 to TH David, trapped him in front? Umpire Ahsan Raza raises his finger late. David reviews after a chat. This was a back of a length ball on off that jagged into his pads while also staying low. David missed his flick, and he was hit on the knee-roll. No bat involved... and it's clipping the outside of leg stump! The decision says and Australia are 85/5

14.4 to GJ Maxwell, BIG BIG WICKET! Noor Ahmad may not have bowled much, but he may have taken the most important catch of his life! Maxwell slices at this length ball outside off, and Noor at backward point dives diagonally forward to take a dipping catch!