Matches (16)
T20 World Cup (3)
IND v SA [W] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CE Cup (3)
RESULT
48th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N), Kingstown, June 22, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
PrevNext
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
148/6
Australia FlagAustralia
(19.2/20 ov, T:149) 127

Afghanistan won by 21 runs

Player Of The Match
4/20
gulbadin-naib
Cricinfo's MVP
104.16 ptsImpact List
gulbadin-naib
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Naib orchestrates Afghanistan's historic win over Australia

Earlier, Pat Cummins had bagged a second consecutive hat-trick, but it would be overshadowed by Afghanistan's big day

Deivarayan Muthu
23-Jun-2024 • 1 hr ago
Afghanistan 148 for 6 (Gurbaz 60, Ibrahim 51, Cummins 3-28, Zampa 2-28) beat Australia 127 (Maxwell 59, Gulbadin 4-20, Naveen 3-20) by 21 runs
With a semi-final spot on the line, Australia's top order was wiped out by Afghanistan's seamers.
Glenn Maxwell then pulled off one trick shot after another to counter Afghanistan and leave them feeling a sense of déjà vu. One shovelled four off Azmatullah Omarzai had Maxwell grinning from ear to ear. After he brought up a 35-ball half-century, Maxwell put his thumbs-up to the Australia dressing room and looked set to secure their place in the final four and KO Afghanistan once again.
Gulbadin Naib, though, combined with Noor Ahmad to stop Maxwell on 59 off 41 balls and keep Afghanistan alive in this T20 World Cup. After Naib hid one away from Maxwell's swinging arc, Noor pulled off a spectacular, low catch at backward point. Maxwell's exit left Australia at 106 for 6 in the 15th over, still needing 43 off 32 balls on the St Vincent pitch that offered sharp turn and variable bounce.
Naib used those conditions to his advantage to come away with career-best T20I figures of 4 for 20 to help dismiss Australia for 127. Brought in as their eighth bowler, Naib took out Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David and Pat Cummins to headline Afghanistan's famous victory, their first over Australia across formats.
Earlier, Cummins had bagged a hat-trick in consecutive World Cup games, and almost got four in four, but this was indeed Naib and Afghanistan's day.

The opening act

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran struck up their third century stand in this tournament - they became the first pair to do so in any T20I series - to set Afghanistan up for a competitive total.
Both openers made half-centuries, leaving Australia waiting until the 16th over for a breakthrough. Never have Australia had to wait that long for a wicket in T20Is.
Gurbaz and Ibrahim had played out 21 dots in the first four overs in which they managed only 17. But in the next two overs they more than doubled the score, ending the powerplay on 40 for 0.
Gurbaz then jumped out of his crease and pumped Adam Zampa for a straight six while Ibrahim manufactured swinging room and crunched Ashton Agar over cover-point for four. Australia had picked the left-arm fingerspinner, ahead of Mitchell Starc, to match him up with a right-hander heavy Afghanistan line-up on a spin-friendly surface, but he went wicketless (4-1-17-0).
Gurbaz and Ibrahim largely played percentage shots to counter the conditions and Australia's attack. Ibrahim could've been dismissed on 11 had Zampa not dropped a difficult chance in the outfield; he ended up parrying it away to the boundary. Ibrahim got another life on 32 when Stoinis shelled a return catch. Australia continued to be uncharacteristically sloppy in the field, and Afghanistan capitalised on the many missed chances.

The comeback


Cummins led Australia's comeback at the death by claiming his second hat-trick in three days. On Saturday in St Vincent, he dismissed Rashid Khan, Karim Janat and Naib across the 18th and 20th overs. When he performed the feat against Bangladesh, Cummins said that he forgot he was on a hat-trick, but on Saturday against Afghanistan, he was aware of it, putting his hands up in celebration even before Maxwell had caught the ball. Cummins could've well had four in four had David Warner not dropped Nangeyalia Kharote off the next ball. From 118 for 0 in the 16th over, Afghanistan finished with 148 for 6, and it was anyone's game at the halfway mark.

Naveen's double-strike

Afghanistan have become used to Fazalhaq Farooqi striking repeatedly in the powerplay, but here it was Naveen-ul-Haq who wrecked Australia's top order. After taking the first two balls away from Travis Head, Naveen threatened to bring one back into the batter with the angle from around the wicket, but the ball swung and seamed away wickedly to make Head look silly and crash into the middle stump. In his next over, Naveen had Mitchell Marsh slicing a catch to mid-off with a 108kph slower ball that would've done Dwayne Bravo, the Afghanistan bowling consultant and Naveen's team-mate at Texas Super Kings, proud.

Hello again, Maxwell

Australia were 16 for 2 in three overs. Enter Maxwell. He set to work with two fours off Omarzai in three balls and then dumped rookie left-arm spinner Kharote out of the attack. He first reverse-swept Kharote past slip for four and slog-swept him powerfully over midwicket in a 13-run over. Kharote was done with the ball after just one over.
Maxwell also took some calculated risks against Rashid and kept Australia in touch with the asking rate. When he reached his half-century with a six off Naib, the ghosts of Mumbai 2023 might have resurfaced for Afghanistan.

Gulbadin flexes his muscles

Naib, though, helped them exorcise the ghosts.
Australia were 94 for 5 in 13 overs, with Maxwell and finisher Wade in the middle. Naib had already removed Stoinis and David in his first two overs. Naib wasn't even part of Afghanistan's Plan A. With the spinners erring full, especially against Maxwell, Rashid turned to Naib, who responded with two more wickets.
Naib doesn't have high pace, but he kept hitting the surface and had the ball respond differently off it. After stopping Maxwell in his third over, he flexed his muscles and let out an almighty roar that might have been heard in Kabul. The Afghanistan fans in St Vincent roared with their hero and waved the flags.
In his final over, Naib fooled Cummins with a slower cutter before Rashid and Farooqi sealed the deal for Afghanistan.
Glenn MaxwellGulbadin NaibNoor AhmadAfghanistanAustraliaAfghanistan vs AustraliaICC Men's T20 World Cup

Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
AFG 100%
AFGAUS
100%50%100%AFG InningsAUS Innings

Over 20 • AUS 127/10

Adam Zampa c Mohammad Nabi b Azmatullah Omarzai 9 (7b 1x4 0x6 15m) SR: 128.57
W
Afghanistan won by 21 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Naib after historic win against Australia: 'Our journey starts now'

"Thank god we at last beat Australia," the Afghanistan allrounder said after his 4 for 20

Naib after historic win against Australia: 'Our journey starts now'

Stats - Afghanistan's maiden win against Australia in any format

The stats highlights from Afghanistan's historic win against Australia

Stats - Afghanistan's maiden win against Australia in any format

Naib orchestrates Afghanistan's historic win over Australia

Earlier, Pat Cummins had bagged a second consecutive hat-trick, but it would be overshadowed by Afghanistan's big day

Naib orchestrates Afghanistan's historic win over Australia

How Gulbadin Naib's four-for took down Australia for historic win

He was the wrecker-in-chief with the big wickets of Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins

How Gulbadin Naib's four-for took down Australia for historic win

Cummins makes history with back-to-back hat-tricks: 'Remembered this one'

The Australia fast bowler joined a small group of players to have taken two T20I hat-tricks

Cummins makes history with back-to-back hat-tricks: 'Remembered this one'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TM Head
bowled03
DA Warner
caught38
MR Marsh
caught129
GJ Maxwell
caught5941
MP Stoinis
caught1117
TH David
lbw24
MS Wade
caught57
PJ Cummins
bowled39
AC Agar
caught25
A Zampa
caught97
JR Hazlewood
not out57
Extras(b 2, lb 6, nb 1, w 7)
Total127(10 wkts; 19.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND22042.425
AUS21120.223
AFG2112-0.650
BAN2020-2.489
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.625
WI21121.814
ENG21120.412
USA2020-2.908
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table