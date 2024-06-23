Cummins makes history with back-to-back hat-tricks: 'Remembered this one'

After claiming a hat-trick against Bangladesh in Antigua, he repeated the feat across his last two overs in St Vincent. With the last ball of the 18th over, he had Rashid Khan caught at long on, then with the first ball of the 20th removed Karim Janat the same way before Gulbadin Naib hoicked to deep midwicket amid Afghanistan's last push for runs.

"Yeah, remembered this one," Cummins told the broadcaster between innings, in reference to him forgetting he was on a hat-trick against Bangladesh. "Crazy to get two in a row after playing 100 plus games for Australia."

He could have had four wickets in four balls - a feat achieved by Ireland's Curtis Campher during the 2021 T20 World Cup - but David Warner missed a chance at deep square when Nangeyalia Kharote swung to the leg side.

Cummins joined Lasith Malinga, Tim Southee, Serbia's Mark Pavlovic, Malta's Waseem Abbas as having two T20I hat-tricks. On the question of the short time between them, Pavlovic took his on consecutive days in 2023, although had played three matches in that time.