Live Report - Dominant Australia aim to seal semi-final spot

Mitch Marsh wins the toss and chooses to bowl first. The decision goes down well with Rashid, who says Afghanistan wanted to bat first anyway. Australia make a conditions-based change, with left-arm fingerspinner Ashton Agar replacing left-arm fast bowler Mitch Starc. Agar will have a right-hander heavy Afghanistan line-up to work with on a spin-friendly pitch. Ricky Ponting reckons Agar might even take the new ball in Starc's absence.
Afghanistan make two changes: Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote replace Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran.
Australia XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh(capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade(wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Ashton Agar, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
The last time Australia faced Afghanistan, this happened. All eyes will be on Glenn Maxwell once again. After a tough IPL and tough start to the T20 World Cup, he found his groove against Bangladesh although he faced just six balls in that rain-hit fixture in North Sound. There might be some rain around in Kingstown as well. If Australia beat Afghanistan, both they and India will qualify for the semis.