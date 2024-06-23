Matches (16)
48th Match, Super Eights, Group 1 (N), Kingstown, June 22, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(4/20 ov) 17/0
Australia FlagAustralia

Australia chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 4.25
forecasterLive Forecast:AFG 134
Live Report - Dominant Australia aim to seal semi-final spot

By Deivarayan Muthu

Australia bring back Agar and bowl first

Mitch Marsh wins the toss and chooses to bowl first. The decision goes down well with Rashid, who says Afghanistan wanted to bat first anyway. Australia make a conditions-based change, with left-arm fingerspinner Ashton Agar replacing left-arm fast bowler Mitch Starc. Agar will have a right-hander heavy Afghanistan line-up to work with on a spin-friendly pitch. Ricky Ponting reckons Agar might even take the new ball in Starc's absence.
Afghanistan make two changes: Karim Janat and Nangeyalia Kharote replace Hazratullah Zazai and Najibullah Zadran.
Australia XI: 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh(capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade(wk), 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Ashton Agar, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
Afghanistan XI: 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Gulbadin Naib, 4 Azmatullah Omarzai, 5 Mohammad Nabi, 6 Karim Janat, 7 Nangeyalia Kharote, 8 Rashid Khan(capt), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Welcome!

RESULT
Afghanistan Flag

Afghanistan

291/5
Australia Flag

Australia

(46.5/50 ov, T:292) 293/7

Australia won by 3 wickets (with 19 balls remaining)

The last time Australia faced Afghanistan, this happened. All eyes will be on Glenn Maxwell once again. After a tough IPL and tough start to the T20 World Cup, he found his groove against Bangladesh although he faced just six balls in that rain-hit fixture in North Sound. There might be some rain around in Kingstown as well. If Australia beat Afghanistan, both they and India will qualify for the semis.
Win Probability
AUS 84.46%
AFGAUS
100%50%100%AFG InningsAUS Innings

Current Over 4 • AFG 17/0

Live Forecast: AFG 134
Powered by Smart Stats
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
not out1016
Ibrahim Zadran
not out28
Extras(b 4, lb 1)
Total17(0 wkts; 4 ovs)
ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eights, Group 1
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND22042.425
AUS11022.471
AFG1010-2.350
BAN2020-2.489
Super Eights, Group 2
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA22040.625
WI21121.814
ENG21120.412
USA2020-2.908
Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND43071.137
USA42150.127
PAK42240.294
CAN4123-0.493
IRE4031-1.293
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS44082.791
ENG42153.611
SCOT42151.255
NAM4132-2.585
OMA4040-3.062
Group C
TEAMMWLPTNRR
WI44083.257
AFG43161.835
NZ42240.415
UGA4132-4.510
PNG4040-1.268
Group D
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA44080.470
BAN43160.616
SL41230.863
NED4132-1.358
NEP4031-0.542
Full Table