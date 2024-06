Live Report - Dominant Australia aim to seal semi-final spot

Mitch Marsh wins the toss and chooses to bowl first. The decision goes down well with Rashid, who says Afghanistan wanted to bat first anyway. Australia make a conditions-based change, with left-arm fingerspinner Ashton Agar replacing left-arm fast bowler Mitch Starc. Agar will have a right-hander heavy Afghanistan line-up to work with on a spin-friendly pitch. Ricky Ponting reckons Agar might even take the new ball in Starc's absence.