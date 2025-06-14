This was Temba Bavuma's WTC and he can own it

The current world Test champion team is Temba Bavuma 's and he is owning it.

For the first time in his career, possibly even in his life, Bavuma can be "recognised as more than just a black African cricketer," as he put it in the post-match press conference. He can be seen - really seen, for the person, the leader and the cricketer that he is. All of it can be summed up in the word his batting coach used to describe him on the third evening, when Bavuma batted with a strained hamstring and deep sense of self-belief: tough.

Bavuma comes from Langa, a township in Cape Town which is as far from St John's Wood, economically and geographically, as it gets. He grew up playing street cricket on bits of road named after the famous places he and his team-mates had heard of but never actually thought they'd get to. "I never pictured myself playing here at Lord's. I could only fantasise about it," Bavuma said, as he recalled his childhood in the early 90s, a time when everything in South Africa was changing.

Within a decade, he was being schooled at some of the country's top institutions as part of the early waves of children of colour going to elite, formerly all-white schools, and by his late teens, he was in the domestic cricketing system. At 24, he made his Test debut in a team that was ranked No.1 and from that has carried a burden no other batter in the global game has ever had to bear. Bavuma has had to prove, over and over and over again, that black South Africans (because remember there was Richards and Sobers and Lloyd and Greenidge and Lara) can bat.

His was an unusual position because there had been many black South African batters active in the Apartheid era including some from his own family, but their records were sidelined. Unification came in name only and it took six years before South Africa fielded its first black African cricketer - Mahkaya Ntini - and 22 before Bavuma was capped. Being the first carried the responsibility of being the representative. In Bavuma, South Africa saw the totality of their black African batting talent which magnified his every performance.

When he succeeded, as he did with his first century in 2016, it was hailed as a turning point for black cricket. When he failed, it was the entire demographics' failure. That is a hell of a big thing to carry around with you, often without sympathy from the outside world, who understand little of the nuances of South Africa's racial realities. When Bavuma was put in charge of the white-ball sides in 2021, despite having only six ODI and eight T20I caps to his name, he was immediately called a quota captain and his poor form in South Africa's horrendous 2022 T20 World Cup campaign, where they lost to Netherlands, didn't help. But then things shifted.

A new coach, Shukri Conrad, who understands the complexities of South African cricket because he has spent his whole career steeped in them was handed the Test reins. He chose Bavuma as his captain, putting him in control in the format he had performed best in. Bavuma's opening act under Conrad was a career-best 172 against West Indies at his home ground, the Wanderers. That century was seven years in the making, Bavuma's second in 57 Tests and the floodgates opened. He scored two more in the last summer and has led South Africa's current WTC campaign.

Because South Africa played (12) fewer Tests than almost anyone else in this cycle, Bavuma is barely spoken of when it comes to the cycle's top performers but he should be. He was South Africa's leading run-scorer before this Test (and has since been joined by David Bedingham) and averages 59.25 with two hundreds and five fifties. Those are numbers worth shouting about. They celebrate Bavuma the batter and the way he has led from the front but they don't tell the story of what it took for him to do that.

Temba Bavuma leads South Africa's celebrations • ICC/Getty Images

For that, you had to have been at Lord's, seen Bavuma pull up with a hamstring strain when he was on 6 and refuse to let it win. This was third hamstring injury in two years: the first kept him out of the first Test of this cycle and he risked the second to play in the 2023 World Cup semi-final, where he was vilified for his actions. This time, even when team management told him they did not think he should go back out after tea, he took control of his own destiny.

"I didn't want to think of another option. I didn't want to consider myself not being there with Aiden (Markram). It was a key moment within the game," Bavuma said. "I wasn't at 100% fitness but I felt that I was good enough to still do the job. It was a tough decision. I can't not think of the 2023 World Cup where it was a similar type of incident. But it was me backing my gut. I went against advice from management and I was willing to take whatever comes with it. It was very much an instinctive call, very much an egotistical call but I was happy to deal with whatever consequence that came with it."

As it turned out, the consequence was becoming the cricketing hero he has always wanted to be. Bavuma's 66 in a stand of 147 set South Africa up for victory and himself for greatness. He can be spoken about as Bavuma, the cricketer, and the captain of the team that are now champions. He can be sung about, he can be appreciated and he can enjoy it.

"It's not easy being captain of South Africa but all the sacrifices, all the disappointment feels, it feels worth it," he said. "Giving up is always an option. It's always there at the back of your mind, but something kind of holds you on. For me, it was, it was that moment there to be recognised as more than just a black African cricketer, but to be seen as someone who's done something that the country has wanted. That's something that I'll definitely walk around with, with my chest out. And I hope that it continues to inspire our country."

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

That Bavuma can now put his name to such a massive achievement is what will come to define him, and it's been a long time coming. Running parallel to Bavuma's time at the helm of cricket has been Siya Kolisi's as captain of the Springboks, South Africa's national rugby team. Under Kolisi's leadership, South Africa won two World Cups in the same time as South Africa's cricket side failed in four.

In another world, Bavuma and Kolisi would just be looked at as two people, at the top of their respective professions who happen to have been on opposite sides of the results coin. But because in the South African sporting world, which has a history of those professions being historically and legislatively white-dominated, that they are the first black African captains of their respective codes means comparisons are inevitable albeit unfair.

While Kolisi is gregarious and front-facing, Bavuma is pensive and private. Expecting the pair to do the same thing for the country has always seemed a bridge too far but now Bavuma has stepped on it. He has a Kolisi equivalent and he can talk about his team and the Boks in the same breath.

"The biggest thing I admire about them is with their success and how they've embraced what being South African actually means," Bavuma said. "We're unique in a lot of ways. Our present and future is shaped by our past. And the way that they've gone about it, to capture the hearts of everyone, has really made us love them. In cricket, that's something that we've spoken about, to really do something special."

The Boks have built their brand on a campaign of doing it for South Africa and of providing hope and inspiration for a nation of dreamers, whose democracy was closely followed by hefty sporting success. In 1995, South Africa hosted and won the Rugby World Cup, with Nelson Mandela in attendance. Cricket nealry had its moment in 1999 and several near-misses in the 26 years since but now, cricket can have something similar. "For the country, it's a chance for us to rejoice in something, to forget about our issues and really come together," Bavuma said.

In the end, that is what Bavuma has done for South African cricket for more than a decade. In that time, he pushed opinions about who can and can't play, who can and can't bat, who can and can't captain, who can and can't win apart. And over the last three-and-a-half days, he has pulled them all together for one emphatic statement.

Not only can he, but he should and he will and he has. "And though it can be burdensome, it's still somewhat of a privilege to carry those types of expectations as well as pressure," he said. "They can't take it (the success) away having someone who has finally gotten the team over line in a final."