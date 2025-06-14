Aiden Markram's long walk off field the calm before a South Africa storm

Aiden Markram 's long walk back to the pavilion at the end of his epic, trophy-seizing century, ought by rights to have been one of the proudest, most self-reflective moments of his life.

With a mere six runs still needed for World Test Championship glory, here was his chance to soak in the moment, and stride off the hallowed turf of Lord's with a salute to all corners. Surely, with 136 fourth-innings runs to his name, Markram knew in his heart of hearts (if not quite in his frontal cortex) that he was the man who had just exorcised some 30 years of South Africa big-stage failure.

That wasn't quite how the man himself allowed the moment to unfold, however.

"I wish I could have," he said. "But that's me being me when I get out. I'm always angry.

"At least looking at the building in front was pretty special. And then, naturally, the walk up [the stairs] was incredibly special. So at least there's one or two memories from that."

Markram's reaction was perhaps the final vestige of South Africa's suspension of belief. Despite all of the well-worn caveats that the nation has learned to factor into impending glory, the thronging support in the stands had long since abandoned their reticence. Perhaps the biggest clue that the game was up, however, came from the reaction of Australia's own fielders.

Travis Head's sharp take at midwicket created barely a flicker of recognition. For most people in the crowd, the first inkling that Markram was out came as he clasped his own helmet in agony and turned on his heel. But soon afterwards it was clear, as one by one, the Australians trooped up to shake his hand. It was wonderfully magnanimous in the moment, but their body language wasn't just beaten, but broken.

"I noticed it for sure," Markram said. "Obviously, it was a great touch from their side. There's quite a bit of banter had on the field. But all is well that ends well, I guess. It's always nice to be appreciated from that position."

Perhaps he's still in a trance, still locked into the duty of delivering an innings that, by every conceivable measure - grandness of occasion, fourth innings, and against a relentless attack of unprecedented quality and longevity - earns it the right to be considered the greatest Test innings ever produced by a South African.

"Nothing's hit me just yet, so maybe that's a good thing, but something needs to hit me soon, to get out all the emotions, because it's been a bit of a rollercoaster."

It was Aiden Markram's third fourth-innings hundred • ICC/Getty Images

But there was a moment, as Markram marched through to his century late on the third evening, when the mask cracked and the enormity of his performance seemed ready to engulf him. With a stiff upper lip that would doubtless have earned the approval of the many English public-school boys in the stands, he quickly gulped down his emotions - though not without ducking a request for a close-of-play word to the cameras - and reset himself to perform his duty.

"Yeah, it was weird last night. I was pretty emotional," he said. "From about quarter past five, the game had slowed down. I had a bit of time to look around and see all the fans, the family, all the mates that were there … I was looking at the changing room. I was like, 'Yes, we are now getting close', and it caught me off guard. Then the hundred happened, and a couple of tears leaked out that I was trying to fight."

Markram reached the close on 102 not out and, with just 69 runs still to get on the final day, he went on to sleep "horribly".

"I tried to take a sleeping tablet, it didn't work," he said. "The mind just couldn't switch off. But fortunately, today wasn't ever going to be a full day, so I knew it would be fine."

Markram went the full journey in the course of this contest. Way back on that frenzied opening day, he epitomised South Africa's hunger with his highly-strung display in the slips - first, by being the distraction as he dived across David Bedingham from second slip, then by clinging on as Wiaan Mulder repeated the dose from third, as Kagiso Rabada cranked open the contest with two Australian wickets in four balls.

Later that day, his lesser-heralded offspin extracted a well-set Steven Smith for 66, and on the stroke of lunch on Friday, he finally ended Australia's dogged tenth-wicket stand as Josh Hazlewood holed out to cover.

In between whiles, however, he had also fallen for a sixth-ball duck in South Africa's ropey start to their batting display. And, having made 4 from five balls as captain in Barbados last June, as South Africa's last appearance in an ICC final fell agonisingly short of glory, he admitted that the urge to stay in the moment was his single biggest driver, when his chance came again to steer his country's fortunes.

"I thought a lot about the T20 World Cup last night and how hopeless I felt sitting on the side after getting out," he said. "I was like, I don't want to sit there again. So, this gave me a bit of motivation to make sure I stayed at the crease, if I could. But never once thought about the achievements and what would come with it. It was always about just trying to get the job done and trying to win."

That mindset meant that, throughout his game-breaking 147-run stand with Temba Bavuma , there was never any question about backing up his captain's desire to soldier on, even after his left hamstring gave way just six runs into his critical knock of 66 that spanned three-and-a-quarter hours.

"To see his hammy go was obviously a bit worrying," Markram said. "We got to tea, and he said he felt he could still keep going, but he wanted to know from my side if the twos becoming ones would affect me.

"I said, 'there's no chance'. It's about the partnership, staying out there for longer, getting the ball even softer, even older, and that's exactly what he did. He still managed to run twos and threes, so I think there was a lot of adrenaline there, but he showed a lot of leadership and character. Maybe not the big, big numbers, but the ones that really make a difference, and that was tremendous for us."

Besides being his most important innings, this was also Markram's third century in five Tests against Australia, a team against whom he is clearly primed to raise his game. "Australians and South Africans are pretty similar," he said. "They play the game hard, they play the game to compete, they play the game to really win, and it brings out the best in us. It's just a battle between two teams that really don't have any interest in losing."

And now, South Africa are the World Test Champions - an accolade earned in spite of the many well-documented brickbats they faced in the build-up, both in terms of their unusual route to this final, as well as the baggage that such a contest brings with it. "It's as big and as tough as it gets," Markram said. "All the questions that have been asked in the past have fortunately now been answered."

And now, at the very last, perhaps he'll get his chance to savour the moment, now that he has lived it to the fullest. The first inkling of this occurred in the moments before the presentation, amid the melee on the outfield, and the tears and euphoria of his team-mates.

Markram was beckoned by a familiar face in the stands, and after some initial hesitation, he trotted over to let his personal party begin.