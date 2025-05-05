Does Sai Sudharsan know who's scored the most runs in the IPL?

Matches (25)
We love to see players getting nerdy with cricket trivia. Here, it's Gujarat Titans' (GT) players who have to answer stats questions about the IPL, and they do pretty well!
Who has the most IPL runs? Sai Sudharsan gets that easily and also lets us know who will break Virat Kohli's record of 8500-plus runs. Only about 7000 more to go, Sai!
Then assistant coach Naeem Amin, who's conducting the quiz, turns to Shahrukh Khan and asks him who holds the record for most sixes in the IPL. No trouble with that one either - it's Chris Gayle with 357.
Rashid Khan is up next - who has taken the most wickets for Gujarat Titans? That doesn't stump record-holder Rashid for even a moment! Amin follows up with a slightly tougher question: how many players in this IPL have never missed a season so far? Rashid has to think a bit, but he gets them all eventually: Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Kohli and Manish Pandey.
Kulwant Khejroliya gets a tougher question: who was the first player to be bought in the IPL auction? Do you know the answer? He too gets it immediately.
An easy question next up: which was the first IPL game? Manav Suthar and Prasidh Krishna answer it like they were there at the Chinnaswamy that day watching Brendon McCullum's fireworks (perhaps they were?)
Amin teases Mohammed Siraj for not chiming in, but Siraj has a yorker question of his own: Who has the best powerplay figures and who has bowled the most maidens in powerplays? Do you know the answer to that one?