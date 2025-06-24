Josh Tongue, rabbit eater

Tongue cleaned up India's lower order in both innings of the Test, living up to his nickname of "The Mop" given to him by his county colleague Ben Duckett. Tongue picked up four wickets in the first innings and three in the second, accounting for Jasprit Bumrah both time, and ending Rishabh Pant's 134-run rampage in the first. England's bowlers scythed through India's middle and lower order on the penultimate day, taking the last six wickets for 31 runs, but not before KL Rahul and Pant set up the majority of the 371-run target. Pant scored hundreds in both innings.