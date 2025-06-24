Tongue mops up again to highlight lower-order disparity

Josh Tongue was nonplussed by Ben Stokes' "rabbit pie" celebration but his demolition of India's lower order has kept England 's hopes alive at Headingley. Tongue took 4 for 7 to wrap up the first innings then struck three times in four balls on day four, living up to his nickname "The Mop", given to him by his county team-mate Ben Duckett after cleaning up tailenders at county level.

Tongue admitted before the third day's play that he had been unaware why Stokes had celebrated his first-innings dismissal of Prasidh Krishna by mimicking eating until he saw a tweet by Stuart Broad which explained he was "eating rabbit pie." He has twice knocked over India's tail in Leeds to emerge with match figures of 7 for 158.

England have repeatedly struggled to finish teams off under Stokes' captaincy: since he took over three years ago, only Pakistan have a worse record when bowling for the last three wickets. In the reverse series 18 months ago, India's lower order regularly frustrated England, with three eighth-wicket partnerships between 75 and 80.

But Tongue's pace, height and beyond-perpendicular action have proved a lethal combination in Leeds, with India twice collapsing from positions of strength. He found himself on a hat-trick on Monday evening after Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Siraj were caught behind the wicket, and while Jasprit Bumrah kept his first ball out, he chopped his second onto middle stump.

India's Nos. 8-11 have managed just nine runs between them in the match, despite the selection of Thakur as a bowling allrounder. Thakur was the first of Tongue's three victims in the second innings after nicking off to Stokes in the first, and has so far played a bit-part role in the match after bowling six wicketless overs for 38.

"We felt like if we got to their lower order quickly, we could get through them," Tongue said. "I don't mind bowling at the tail: you've got a good opportunity to take wickets. All I tried to do was to hit the pitch hard. I felt like I got more out of the pitch when I did that; I thought when I went that tad fuller, it was nicer for the batters to get on the front foot and drive me."

Tongue missed the whole of the 2024 summer through injury, and said that he was proud to have returned to Test cricket after a long period on the sidelines. England have long admired his ability to bowl at speeds approaching 90mph/145kph on a consistent basis, and to nip the ball in off the seam, and his success against the tail has relied on those qualities.

He also joked that he would adopt Duckett's nickname for him. "I've done it twice now, so I might have to start calling myself that [the mop]," Tongue said. "When they were batting, it flattened out, and it was quite hard work in the wind. We stuck to our task, trying to hit the pitch as hard as we could to get something out of it, and thankfully, we got the wickets."

KL Rahul, whose dismissal for 137 was the first wicket of a collapse of 6 for 33, said that India "wanted at least 40 or 50 runs more" than they managed. "I don't look at it as the lower order being from a different squad: they're still from our squad, they're still trying their best," he said. "Everyone's putting in a lot of work in the nets, and sometimes it doesn't happen.

"Before the series, the chat as a group was how could we get 350 and 400 runs every time we go out to bat? The positive is that we've been able to do that… Yes, there's learnings, and a few of the batters, if they can come good, that 350 can become 450 and 500, and that's ideally what a batting group would want. But we'll take the runs that we've got in this innings."

The total lack of contribution from India's tail was further laid bare by England's partnerships of 49 (Harry Brook and Chris Woakes) and 55 (Woakes and Brydon Carse) for the seventh and eighth wickets in their first innings, both at better than a run a ball. Where England's last five wickets added 189, India's have managed to put on 24 and 31.

Ollie Pope said on Sunday evening that England's lower-order runs had struck a psychological blow. "[A lead of] 40 or 50, just from a mindset, might have given them a little bit more confidence, knowing that they've got that headstart almost; playing the game from an even playing field is quite important."