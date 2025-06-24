Tongue sets England's eyes on prize with 350 more needed for victory

Josh Tongue says that there has been no mention of the word 'draw' in the home dressing-room at Headingley, a state of affairs that KL Rahul believes will play into India's hands as they seek to hunt down a target of 371 on the final day of the first Test.

Tongue said that there was no situation in which England would consider a draw to be a good result, and said: "[We will] just go for the win. That's the clear message in the changing room. It's just [about] being as positive as we can. They're going to bowl well at times tomorrow: it's just crucial we soak up that bit of pressure and reapply it. I don't see why we can't chase that down."

Rahul, who top-scored with 137 in the third innings, echoed Tongue's sentiments, and said that England's attacking approach would suit India's bowlers. "There's definitely going to be a result," he said. "That's what England have said very openly, and their style of cricket suggests that as well. It gives us a good opportunity to pick up 10 wickets. We know how they're going to come out and bat on day five.

"The wicket today was a very tricky wicket: I spent a lot of time batting there and I didn't feel set at all at any given stage. The wicket's taken a beating, and tomorrow might break even more… We know their style of cricket, so [we'll] try to keep that in the back of our heads and try to see what lines and lengths we can bowl and how we can get them out."

Rahul also revealed that India had fallen short of the target they were hoping to set, after collapsing from 333 for 4 to 364 all out. "There was a little bit of discussion about how many runs we need on the board or… maybe giving them a few overs to bat in the evening today and see if we can pick up a wicket or two," Rahul said. "Ideally, from the position we were in, we would've wanted at least 40 or 50 runs more."