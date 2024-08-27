Shaheen Shah Afridi is a dad
Shahid Afridi is a grandfather now! Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi announced the birth of his son on social media yesterday with a little note thanking his wife Ansha.
This moment changes everything!— Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) August 26, 2024
My heart is full and my life just got a whole lot better. 24/08/2024 will always be special to us. Welcome to the world my son, Aliyaar Afridi.
I will forever be thankful to my wife for all the pain and sufferings she had to endure. She is… pic.twitter.com/oZ4TD6Xl2m
He also debuted a brand new wicket celebration to mark the occasion.
That Celebration @iShaheenAfridi's first wicket after the birth of his son! #PAKvBAN | #TestOnHai pic.twitter.com/3x0jwtOHw3— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 24, 2024