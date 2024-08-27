Matches (3)
The Buzz

Shaheen Shah Afridi is a dad

ESPNcricinfo staff
27-Aug-2024 • 1 hr ago
Shahid Afridi is a grandfather now! Son-in-law Shaheen Shah Afridi announced the birth of his son on social media yesterday with a little note thanking his wife Ansha.
He also debuted a brand new wicket celebration to mark the occasion.

