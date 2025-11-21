Smriti Mandhana puts a ring on it
If you're one of the many, many ardent fans of the Indian women's cricket team, you can't have missed their love for a good song and dance. Life is pretty much a Bollywood musical if you're part of the squad, so it should have surprised absolutely no one that India's recent World Cup winning vice captain chose to make a major life announcement via a choreographed video, with her team-mates.
And just in case it wasn't entirely made clear in the video, here's a little background on what went down.
Mandhana's longtime boyfriend, Palaash Muchhal, made the proposal official a few days after the World Cup, fittingly at the same ground that Mandhana and India women lifted the 50-over World Cup trophy for the first time. The two are set to be wed on November 23, an announcement that came via Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, on social media.
Mandhana's engagement and wedding caps a sparkling year for her - she was India's highest scorer and second-highest overall at the World Cup, with 434 runs from nine games. She is also the top run-scorer across all women's ODIs for the second straight year in a row, almost doubling her tally of 747 from last year to 1362 in 2025. Last year, she also broke the record for the most runs in women's cricket across formats in a calendar year, racking up a whopping 1602 runs, and this year, with a planned series against Bangladesh women just postponed, she'll fall 20 runs short of breaking that record again, though she's unlikely to be complaining if this year is any indication!