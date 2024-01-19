Tilak Varma, Arshdeep Singh, Rinku Singh in India A squad

Tilak Varma
and Arshdeep Singh
have been picked in the India A squad for the last two four-dayers against the visiting England Lions in Ahmedabad. Rinku Singh
, who has made a big splash in T20 cricket, is set to play his first game for India A after having been selected for the final four-dayer.
Rinku was recently with the India Test squad in South Africa as a reserve player. He has played 43 first-class matches so far, scoring 3099 runs at an average of 58.47. While Rinku was only selected for the last four-dayer, his UP team-mate Yash Dayal
found a place in the squads for both the remaining games against England Lions.
Jharkhand wicketkeeper-batter Kumar Kushagra
was also picked in the squad, with Railways' Upendra Yadav being the spare keeper. The pair replaced KS Bharat and Dhruv Jurel, who both will join the senior side for the first two Test matches
against England in Hyderabad and Vizag.
Bengal's Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was the reserve opener in South Africa but missed the cut for the home Tests against England, will continue to captain the India A side. Manav Suthar and Pulkit Narang, who are currently playing the first four-dayer against England Lions, though were not part of the squad for the next two games.
Washington Sundar
was also called up to the India A squad for both games. Saurabh Kumar
, another spinner who has been on the fringes of the India Test team, will partner Washington in the second match. Mumbai left-arm fingerspinner Shams Mulani
will replace Saurabh for the final game. His Mumbai team-mate Tushar Deshpande found a place in the squad for both matches.
Washington had originally planned to link up with his state team Tamil Nadu for their Ranji Trophy clash against Railways in Coimbatore
, which began two days after the Bengaluru T20I
, where he came away with 3 for 18 in his three overs. But his name was withdrawn from the squad at the last moment to free him up for India A commitments.
India A squad for second four-dayer
Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Tilak Varma, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav (wk), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal
India A squad for third four-dayer
Abhimanyu Easwaran (capt), B Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Washington Sundar, Shams Mulani, Arshdeep Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Vidwath Kaverappa, Upendra Yadav (wk), Akash Deep, Yash Dayal