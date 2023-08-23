Sohail's four in four, Edwards' hat-trick and another Finch fifty in vain

New York Warriors still at the top of the points table; Morrisville Unity move to second

New York Warriors 109 for 4 (Carter 41*, Harmeet 2-8) beat Atlanta Riders 103 for 6 (Simmons 41, Uthappa 32, Sohail 4-15) by six wickets

Sohail Khan took four wickets in four balls to restrict Atlanta Riders to 103 for 6 but it came down to New York Warriors needing 22 off the final over of the chase. Jonathan Carter and Misbah-ul-Haq then smashed four sixes off Kamrul Islam to seal a last-ball win.

After Riders were sent in, Lendl Simmons and Robin Uthappa added 81 in 7.5 overs. Simmons was the aggressor, hitting 41 off 23 with the help of two fours and four sixes, while Uthappa played second fiddle with 32 off 25.

With both openers departing within three balls of each other, Atlanta were 83 for 2 in 8.1 overs. Hamilton Masakadza hit his first ball for a six to make it 98 for 2 with one over left. That's when Sohail rattled them. With the first two balls of the tenth over he bowled Masakadza and Hammad Azam before completing his hat-trick by trapping Grant Elliott lbw. That was the second hat-trick of the day - Fidel Edwards had picked one up earlier in the day - but Sohail went on to do one better. With his next ball, he cleaned up Harmeet Singh to pick up four in four.

New York didn't have a great start to their chase and by the second over, they were 15 for 2. It soon became 39 for 3 when Harmeet removed Tillakaratne Dilshan for his second wicket.

With 62 required from five overs, Shahid Afridi hit Nasir Hossain for a four and a six. In the next over, Carter picked up two consecutive fours off Elias Sunny.

Rayad Emrit removed Afridi in the eighth over, and Mohammad Irfan conceded only eight in the ninth to put Atlanta ahead. That left Kamrul with 21 to defend in the last over but he slipped up. Carter hit his first ball for a six, and a single and a wide later, Misbah too cleared the boundary.

With seven required from two balls, Carter hit back-to-back sixes to wrap it up.

Fidel Edwards celebrates his hat-trick • US Masters T10 League

Texas Chargers 60 for 2 (Hafeez 27) beat New Jersey Triton's 57 for 9 (Trego 13, Edwards 3-5, Adil 3-12) by eight wickets

Fidel Edwards was the wrecker-in-chief for Texas Chargers, nabbing the tournament's first hat-trick to set up his side's first victory in US Masters T10 2023.

New Jersey Triton's looked out of sorts from the word go as Edwards dismissed opener Naman Ojha and Yusuf Pathan off consecutive short deliveries in the first over. Jesse Ryder too struggled to find his rhythm before Ehsan Adil put him out of his misery.

The situation worsened for the Triton's as Adil struck again, hitting the stumps with a full-length delivery to dismiss Chris Barnwell. Triton's hit their first four of the innings in the fifth over when Danza Hyatt dispatched a low full toss from Sohail Tanvir towards deep midwicket. Skipper Gautam Gambhir walked in at No. 8 but was out second ball, deceived by a slower delivery from Imran Khan.

A swing and a miss from Bipul Sharma handed Edwards his hat-trick in the ninth over as the full-length delivery clipped the top of the off stump.

Chasing a mere 58, Chargers were off in a flash as Mohammad Hafeez slammed Peter Trego for a six and a four off consecutive deliveries in the first over. He followed it up with two successive sixes off Liam Plunkett in the next over. However, Plunkett responded by taking the pace off and castling Hafeez with his very next delivery.

Ben Dunk continued the attack, hitting RP Singh for 14 runs in the first four deliveries of the third over before the former India fast bowler dismissed the Chargers captain. Needing ten runs to win in 43 deliveries, Thisara Perera and Mukhtar Ahmed took the side home in the next over.

Aaron Finch now has two unbeaten fifties, and two defeats, in his last two games • Ace Images/US Masters T10

Morrisville Unity (Jayasuriya 27, Pienaar 23*, Powell 1-3) beat California Knights 100 for 4 (Finch 63*, Pienaar 3-13) by seven wickets

California Knights' captain Aaron Finch 's unbeaten 63 off 30 went in vain as an all-round show from Obus Pienaar (3 for 13 and 23 not out off 12) guided Mooresville Unity to a seven-wicket victory . The win propelled Unity to second on the table with five points from four matches.

Sent in, Knights got off to a slow start as the opening pair of Finch and Jacques Kallis struggled to find boundaries consistently.

Finch eventually slammed Najaf Shah for a boundary straight down the ground and followed it up with a splendid six over third man in the third over to change the momentum. However, his opening partner was sent back in the next over as he fell prey to quicker delivery from Pienaar.

Finch struggled to get his timing right but kept his composure and was the only Knights batter to reach double figures. Meanwhile, Pienaar continued to weave his magic and dismissed Milind Kumar and Suresh Raina off consecutive deliveries in his second over.

Finch continued to hold the fort from the other end and brought up his fifty off 25 balls. But with no other batter finding the boundary in the last five overs, Knights ended with a below-par total.

During the chase, Parthiv Patel and Chris Gayle added 30 in 2.5 overs before a quicker delivery from Ashley Nurse dismissed Gayle. Parthiv followed suit in the next over, getting out to Ricardo Powell.