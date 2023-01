Kohli jumps to sixth in ODI rankings, Khawaja breaks into top 10 in Tests

Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan replaced Wanindu Hasaranga on top of the T20I bowlers' rankings after the Sri Lanka star failed to fire in the three-match series in India. Hasaranga took three wickets while conceding 99 runs in the series at an economy rate of 9.00 an over. Rashid, meanwhile, hasn't played a T20I in over two months since the World Cup in Australia in November.