Kohli jumps to sixth in ODI rankings, Khawaja breaks into top 10 in Tests

India captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 83 off 67 in the same match, also moved up a spot to eighth rank.
Babar Azam, who scored back-to-back half-centuries in the ongoing series against New Zealand, continues to top the batting charts in ODIs, with 891 ranking points.
Test rankings: Khawaja moves up, Hazlewood back in top 10
Usman Khawaja jumped four spots to break back into the top 10. His unbeaten 195 in the drawn Sydney Test against South Africa saw him jump to eighth place in the rankings.
Khawaja is currently one of four Australians in the top 10 in the Test batting charts, along with Marnus Labuschagne at the top, Smith at No. 2 and Travis Head ranked fourth.
Josh Hazlewood returned to the Australia XI in the third Test, after a side strain kept him out of action, and grabbed five wickets to move up six spots to No. 10 among the bowlers.
All of Australia's premier pace trio of Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc are now in the top 10 in the Test rankings.
Rashid Khan returns as No. 1 T20I bowler
Afghanistan legspinner Rashid Khan replaced Wanindu Hasaranga on top of the T20I bowlers' rankings after the Sri Lanka star failed to fire in the three-match series in India. Hasaranga took three wickets while conceding 99 runs in the series at an economy rate of 9.00 an over. Rashid, meanwhile, hasn't played a T20I in over two months since the World Cup in Australia in November.