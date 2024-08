WBBL draft: Wolvaardt, Deepti, Knight, Ismail - who might each club want?

Amelia Kerr's move from Heat has brought all-round quality to the middle order and, importantly, the spin department. Sixers may look for another spinner. They would have taken Sophie Ecclestone last season but she was injured, and it took a collection of players to fill the role she would have played. Despite not being available for the end of the tournament, her world-class skill will likely bring interest. Chloe Tryon had a decent impact in the middle order last season and, at her best, provides a very useful all-round package. Another option is a top-order batter to supplement Alyssa Healy, who missed all but one game last season with a dog-bite injury, and Ellyse Perry.