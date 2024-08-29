Matches (20)
NL T20 Tri-Series (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
WCPL (2)
WI vs SA (1)
PAK vs BAN [A-Team] (1)
ENG v SL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (1)
News Analysis

WBBL draft: Wolvaardt, Deepti, Knight, Ismail - who might each club want?

Each team will have to make at least two picks during the draft and allocate their pre-signed player to a round

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
28-Aug-2024 • 12 mins ago
Laura Wolvaardt build her innings steadily, Adelaide Strikers Women vs Brisbane Heat Women, WBBL 2023-24, Final, Adelaide, December 2, 2023

Laura Wolvaardt has been a feature of Adelaide Strikers' top order  •  Getty Images

The WBBL draft will take place on September 1. Here's a look at who has already signed, the retention options for each club and what types of player they may want. The full nominations list is available here.

Adelaide Strikers

Pre-draft signing Smriti Mandhana
Retention rights Georgia Adams, Laura Wolvaardt
Draft picks 6, 14, 22, 27
Current squad
Jemma Barsby, Darcie Brown, Katie Mack, Eleanor Larosa, Smriti Mandhana, Tahlia McGrath, Anesu Mushangwe, Bridget Patterson, Maddie Penna, Megan Schutt, Amanda-Jade Wellington
What might they want in the draft?
After a number of years of trying, defending champions Strikers have secured Smriti Mandhana. They are also expected to try and bring back Laura Wolvaardt who has a long association with the club. The salary cap could be a challenge for their third pick - both Mandhana and Wolvaardt will likely command high price tags - so they may need to be creative. Last year they had England allrounder Dani Gibson in the middle order but she has withdrawn from the draft.
"I'd imagine we'd be after the same type of player [as Gibson] with that strike rate and offer a few overs," captain Tahlia McGrath told ESPNcricinfo. "We might be a little restricted as to who is available come our pick."

Brisbane Heat

Pre-draft signing Nadine de Klerk
Retention rights Bess Heath
Draft picks 7, 15, 18, 31
Current squad
Bonnie Berry, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Grace Harris, Laura Harris, Ellie Johnston, Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Grace Parsons, Georgia Redmayne, Mikayla Wrigley
What might they want in the draft?
There has been significant turnover for Heat with Georgia Voll (Thunder), Mikayla Hinkley (Scorchers), Amelia Kerr (Sixers), and Courtney Sippel (Sixers) all departing while Mignon du Preez won't be available this season as she is expecting twins. Key for them in the draft will be replacing the all-round package of Kerr while they could be in the market for a top-order batter to supplement Grace Harris and Georgia Redmayne. It's understood that de Klerk has not been taken in the platinum or gold band in her pre-draft signing, leaving Heat plenty of room at the top of the draft.

Hobart Hurricanes

Pre-draft signing Lizelle Lee
Retention rights Shabnim Ismail, Bryony Smith
Draft picks 1, 9, 24, 25
Current squad
Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani
What might they want in the draft?
Jude Coleman, Hurricanes' coach, has said they will look to secure a top-four batter with their No. 1 pick alongside the pre-signing of Lizelle Lee. "We feel really grateful we've been able to get pick one, obviously there's retention picks but we'll be looking for the best batter available to hopefully fill a spot in our top four," she said. At least one additional pace-bowling resource would appear another requirement to add a cutting edge to the attack.

Melbourne Renegades

Pre-draft signing Hayley Matthews
Retention rights Eve Jones, Harmanpreet Kaur
Draft picks 3, 11, 19, 30
Current squad
Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Ella Hayward, Milly Illingworth, Hayley Matthews, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Prestwidge, Naomi Stalenberg, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb
What might they want in the draft?
Renegades have recruited strongly on the domestic front with Nicole Faltum and Milly Illingworth joining from Stars and Naomi Stalenberg from Hurricanes. With Sophie Molinuex and Tayla Vlaeminck fit again their attack looks strong. They went batting-heavy in last year's draft and will hope their faith in Hayley Matthews pays off. Another top-order batter will likely be on the cards and potentially an allrounder.

Melbourne Stars

Pre-draft signing Marizanne Kapp
Retention rights Alice Capsey, Sophia Dunkley
Draft picks 4, 12, 21, 28
Current squad
Sophie Day, Kim Garth, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Sophie Reid, Annabel Sutherland
What might they want in the draft?
Stars have been reasonably quiet in confirming their local players so far and have lost Nicole Faltum and Milly Illingworth to Renegades. Marizanne Kapp makes a strong pace-bowling unit with Annabel Sutherland and Kim Garth but a high-quality frontline spinner would appear a vacancy to supplement the consistent Sophie Day. Another top-order batter also looks a likely route to work alongside Meg Lanning.

Perth Scorchers

Pre-draft signing Sophie Devine
Retention rights Amy Jones, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Danni Wyatt
Draft picks 8, 16, 17, 32
Current squad
Chloe Ainsworth, Stella Campbell, Piepa Cleary, Maddy Darke, Sophie Devine, Amy Edgar, Mikayla Hinkley, Alana King, Lilly Mills, Chloe Piparo
What might they want in the draft?
They went batting-heavy with last year's overseas names and it will be interesting to see whether they opt for a similar tactic, having locked in Sophie Devine, or also look to strengthen the bowling. On the assumption that off-contract Beth Mooney re-signs, a middle-order hitter is a potential vacancy. Having the last picks in the first two rounds could complicate things for them.

Sydney Sixers

Pre-draft signing Amelia Kerr
Retention rights Suzie Bates, Sophie Ecclestone, Jess Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Linsey Smith
Draft picks 2, 10, 23, 26
Current squad
Maitlan Brown, Erin Burns, Mathilda Carmichael, Lauren Cheatle, Ashleigh Gardner, Alyssa Healy, Amelia Kerr, Kate Pelle, Ellyse Perry, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel
What might they want in the draft?
Amelia Kerr's move from Heat has brought all-round quality to the middle order and, importantly, the spin department. Sixers may look for another spinner. They would have taken Sophie Ecclestone last season but she was injured, and it took a collection of players to fill the role she would have played. Despite not being available for the end of the tournament, her world-class skill will likely bring interest. Chloe Tryon had a decent impact in the middle order last season and, at her best, provides a very useful all-round package. Another option is a top-order batter to supplement Alyssa Healy, who missed all but one game last season with a dog-bite injury, and Ellyse Perry.

Sydney Thunder

Pre-draft signing Chamari Athapaththu
Retention rights Heather Knight
Draft picks 5, 13, 20, 29
Current squad
Sam Bates, Hannah Darlington, Saskia Horley, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Claire Moore, Taneale Peschel, Georgia Voll, Tahlia Wilson
What might they want in the draft?
Trent Copeland, the Sydney Thunder general manager, has been on record praising the value of England captain Heather Knight and they have retention rights for her. But she would leave before the end of the tournament due to England's tour of South Africa. Taneale Peschel has joined from Perth Scorchers but another frontline bowling option would add some depth.
Laura WolvaardtAmelia KerrSophie EcclestoneChloe TryonHeather KnightPerth Scorchers WomenSydney Sixers WomenSydney Thunder WomenMelbourne Renegades WomenMelbourne Stars WomenBrisbane Heat WomenHobart Hurricanes WomenAdelaide Strikers WomenWomen's Big Bash League

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback