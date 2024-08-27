Mandhana joins Adelaide Strikers to complete pre-draft signings

Defending champions Adelaide Strikers have signed India opener Smriti Mandhana for the upcoming WBBL.

Earlier this year, Mandhana captained Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the WPL title with the side coached by Luke Williams who holds the same role with Strikers.

"I always look forward to playing in Australia, and I'm excited about the opportunity to contribute to a team with a history of success like the Strikers," Mandhana said. "I'm thrilled to continue working with Luke. Our previous experiences together have been so rewarding, and I'm looking forward to building on that."

Strikers have been keen to bring Mandhana to the club for a number of seasons but last year she opted out of the nominating for the draft to manage her workload.

"Smriti is an exceptional talent, and we are thrilled to welcome her to the Strikers," Williams said. "Her technical skill, experience and strategic insights are a tremendous asset for us. I know firsthand the dedication and energy she brings to the team and on the field. Her expertise and leadership will be invaluable as we drive for success in the upcoming season."

Strikers could further strengthen their top order at the draft on September 1 as they have retention rights for South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt. However, if Mandhana is allocated as their first-round platinum player they would not be able to use their retention in the same round.

Strikers have also made a pick trade with Renegades ahead of the draft, handing picks 19 and 30 to Renegades while getting 22 and 27 in return. Strikers have pick 6 in the first round and 14 in the second.

