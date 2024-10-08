NZ women to tour India for three ODIs in October after T20 World Cup

New Zealand will tour India for three women's championship ODIs later this month. The series, part of the women's FTP for the current cycle, had been postponed indefinitely in July last year due to a crowded calendar, where India hosted England and Australia.

All three ODIs, on October 24, 27 and 29, will be played in Ahmedabad, with both teams expected to fly in straight from the women's T20 World Cup in the UAE. If they make the World Cup final, both sides will have less than 72 hours to prepare for the series.

The late addition to the cricket calendar means a number of first-choice players across both sides, including India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia and D Hemalatha could miss at least the first few games of the 2024-25 WBBL season.

Mandhana was among the WBBL's big-ticket pre-draft signings by Adelaide Strikers . Meanwhile, Sophie Devine, the New Zealand's captain and Mandhana's WPL team-mate, will also be unavailable for the first few games of the tournament for Perth Scorchers.

With eight wins in 18 matches, New Zealand are currently placed sixth, a spot below India, in the women's championship table. With West Indies and, theoretically even Bangladesh, capable of leapfrogging them on the points table, the series is crucial for New Zealand as far as direct qualification is concerned.

The hosts along with five top-placed teams will earn a direct entry to next year's 50-over World Cup in India. Two others will be identified through a global qualifier, where the bottom four from the championships and four associates will compete.