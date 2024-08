Lizelle Lee will remain with Hobart Hurricanes for at least another two seasons after she signed with the club ahead of the WBBL draft.

Lee, who has lived in Tasmania permanently since retiring from international cricket in 2022-23, was Hurricanes' leading run-scorer last season with 409 at 37.18 and a strike-rate of 146.07 which included an unbeaten 101 against Melbourne Renegades.

"I feel like the team made some strong progress last season, and I am looking forward to playing my role and natural game as we look to bring Tasmania and the Hurricanes their first WBBL trophy," Lee said.

Cricket Tasmania's general manager Salliann Beams was excited about the prospect of Lee and Elyse Villani resuming their pairing at the top of the order.

"With her and Junior at the top of our order, I think we have arguably the most experienced and talented opening pairing in the WBBL," she said. "She provided us with great versatility with our overseas pre-signing, and considering we had the number one pick in the WBBL draft it made sense for us to pre-sign someone who we know can play a role for us.

"She can change the game with the bat and in the field, having done so time and time again in international cricket for South Africa and in the WBBL."