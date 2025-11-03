West Indies drop Motie over 'dip in form' for New Zealand T20I series

Forde, who hasn't played any cricket since July, has completed rehab following a shoulder problem. His recall comes alongside the inclusion of Shamar Springer , drafted in to strengthen a seam attack depleted by injuries to Ramon Simmons and Jediah Blades, both ruled out of the tour. Springer has two wickets from two T20Is so far, the last of which took place in October 2024. Forde has 17 wickets from 13 T20Is.

Motie, the left-arm spinner, has been omitted following what CWI described as a "recent dip in form" linked to technical issues in his action. On the tour of Bangladesh, he had figures of 0 for 44, 3 for 65 and 1 for 53 in three ODIs, while bowling just one over for 11 runs in a lone outing during the T20I series.

He will work with specialists from the Royals Sports Group to address those concerns ahead of the SA20 in December, where he will represent the Paarl Royals. According to CWI's statement, Motie is still expected to play a "key role" for them at next year's T20 World Cup. The decision to leave him out of this tour was also related to pitches in New Zealand not being conducive to spin.

A new face in the management set-up is Krisnan Hurdle, a clinical psychologist appointed as Mental Skills and Performance Coach beginning with the New Zealand tour. The role, first announced in October, was identified as a key step after an emergency board meeting earlier this year.

Right-arm seamer Forde - who picked up a shoulder injury in the summer - is one of only two fast bowlers in the squad alongside Jayden Seales , but allrounders Jason Holder Romario Shepherd and Springer add to their seam-bowling options. Shamar Joseph is sidelined after experiencing discomfort in his shoulder while training in Bangladesh last month.

West Indies' five-match T20I series against New Zealand starts with back-to-back games at Auckland's Eden Park on November 5 and 6, followed by two fixtures at Nelson's Saxton Oval on November 9 and 10, before wrapping up at Dunedin's University Oval on November 13. They recently completed their maiden 3-0 sweep in an away T20I series by beating Bangladesh.