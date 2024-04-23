What is the highest individual score in a losing cause in a women's ODI?
Also: What is the highest individual score in the fourth innings of a Test in a win?
You're right that the current IPL has seen the competition's highest total so far (Sunrisers' 287 for 3 against Royal Challengers in Bengaluru last week), and the highest two-innings aggregate (549 runs in the same match, after RCB replied with 262 for 7).
The match in question was the first T20I between Pakistan and New Zealand in Rawalpindi last Thursday, which was rained off after just two balls. Before the heavens opened there was time for the New Zealand debutant Tim Robinson to collect two leg-byes off the first delivery and be bowled for a duck by the second.
Assuming you mean the highest individual score in a fourth-innings chase, there have been two scores of over 200, both by West Indians. Against England at Lord's in 1984, opener Gordon Greenidge cracked 214 not out as his side made light of a target of 342, strolling home by nine wickets with about an hour to spare after David Gower's last-day declaration.
South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt scored 184 not out - her eighth and biggest international century - in the third ODI against Sri Lanka in Potchefstroom last week (she'd also scored 110 not out in the previous match). But it wasn't enough for victory, mainly because Chamari Athapaththu collected 195 not out (the third highest in women's ODIs) as Sri Lanka chased down their target of 302 with something to spare.
Left-hander Raman Subba Row, who was England's oldest Test player before his recent death aged 92, made his highest Test score of 137 in his final innings, against Australia at The Oval in 1961. He then retired, at the early age of 29, although he remained a considerable presence in the game as an administrator.
