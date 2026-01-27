Who has the most runs in T20 World Cups?
And has anyone been out for 99 in their final Test?
Who has scored the most runs in T20 World Cups? asked Nadeem Naveed from India
Two legendary Indians lead the way here: Virat Kohli amassed 1292 runs in T20 World Cup matches, and Rohit Sharma 1220. Next comes Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene, with 1016. Rohit played in all nine previous editions of the tournament, but will miss this one, having retired from T20 action after leading India to victory in the 2024 final in Bridgetown, which was also Kohli's last 20-over international.
The only other man with more than 1000 runs before this year's tournament gets underway next week is the only one with power to add, as he's in the England squad again this time: Jos Buttler will start with 1013 runs in T20 World Cups.
To save anyone asking about the bowlers, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh leads the way with 50 wickets in T20 World Cups, 11 more than Shahid Afridi. A good tournament for Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, who currently has 37 victims, could see him edge in front. Like Rohit, Shakib played in all nine previous tournaments, but will miss this one.
I spotted that Dinesh Chandimal has had 62 innings in T20 internationals, and has not yet been out for a duck. Is this a record? asked Asoka Guneratne from Sri Lanka
You're right that Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal has so far had 62 innings in T20Is without being dismissed for nought. The current record for a complete career is 65 innings, by the West Indian Marlon Samuels, who's also the only person to twice win the match award in the T20 World Cup final (in Colombo in 2012, and in Kolkata in 2016).
The South African batter David Miller was not dismissed for a duck in his first 90 innings in T20Is, before finally bagging one against India in Thiruvananthapuram in 2022, when he was bowled first ball by Arshdeep Singh in his 91st innings (105th match). He's been out for nought twice more since then. MS Dhoni had 84 innings between T20I ducks in 2007 and 2019.
Has anyone been out for 99 in their final Test? asked Jamie Clarke from England
Only one man had had the bittersweet experience of being dismissed for 99 in what turned out to be his final Test. This was the consistent South African Bruce Mitchell, who rounded off his 20-year Test career with 99 against England in Port Elizabeth in 1949. "Mitchell made 99 at a rate of 15 runs an hour," wrote the watching John Arlott. "He seemed in no hurry at all to complete his century, but there was general amazement when he edged a ball from Alec Bedser for Billy Griffith to make a delighted catch. It was as if Table Mountain had fallen over."
In all, 12 men have been out in the nineties in their final Test. One of those was Vic Stollmeyer, who made 96 in his only Test, for West Indies against England at The Oval in 1939. There are also four women, none of whom made 99.
Has anyone picked up a pair in a Test by being stumped in both innings? asked Colin McKillop from Scotland
There are only two men who fit the bill here, and they achieved the feat more than 110 years apart. In Sydney in 1895, Bobby Peel of England was stumped for nought in both innings by Australia's Affie Jarvis off the bowling of Charles "Terror" Turner. And in Harare in 2005, Chris Mpofu of Zimbabwe was stumped twice by New Zealand's Brendon McCullum off Daniel Vettori.
I noticed that Steven Smith won the Brisbane Test with a six. How rare is this? asked Don McKenzie from Australia
Steven Smith ended the second Test in Brisbane last December with a six off Gus Atkinson, to give Australia victory by eight wickets. There have been over 50 instances of this in all Tests - Misbah-ul-Haq alone did it four times - but it was the first Ashes match ended by a six since the final game of the 1932-33 Bodyline series, when England's Wally Hammond clouted off-spinner Philip "Perker" Lee over the ropes to clinch the series 4-1 in Sydney.
The previous Test, in Brisbane a fortnight earlier in 1933, was also finished off with a six, this time by Eddie Paynter off Stan McCabe (this was the first known case of ending with a six). England's victorious captain Douglas Jardine wrote, after the repeat performance at Sydney: "For the second time, the winning hit was a six, Hammond hitting Lee over mid-off. It was a hit with the force of a brassie shot which might well have raised envy in the breast of an Open golf champion."
Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.
