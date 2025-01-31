Annabel Sutherland - Victoria's own makes the 'G her home

She was asked how it feels to be the first woman to score a century at Test cricket's original venue, and one of it's grandest and most storied as well.

"Pretty strange, to be honest," Sutherland said. "But I think just given the occasion and being a Victorian as well, it's pretty cool. And I'm sure I'll reflect over it over the next few days."

In some ways it is fitting it is Sutherland. She has grown up at this venue. Her father James was Cricket Australia chief executive for the first 17 years of her life. CA's offices are literally across the road.

"The amount of time I've spent at the 'G as a young kid, watching a lot of cricket, a lot of Boxing Day Tests, and then watching the [Geelong] Cats play too at the 'G in the winter [in the Australian Football League]," Sutherland said.

"I love the venue and what it means, I guess, as a Victorian so definitely this will sit pretty high up there I'd say."

In other ways, as Sutherland noted, it's strange. There has been no women's Tests here since 1949 when Australia's best player was another allrounder Victorian in Betty Wilson, who Sutherland equalled today with three Test centuries, the most for an Australian woman alongside another in Jill Kennare.

So many great female players have played for Australia in between times and never got the chance to play a Test match at this venue. Meg Lanning is Victoria's greatest ever female batter, and arguably Australia's, yet in a 13-year career she played just six Tests in total and none of them here.

Annabel Sutherland batted like she would never get out • AFP/Getty Images

It is significant too that Ellyse Perry , arguably one Australia's finest athletes let alone female cricketers, is playing her first Test here too.

And it is because of Perry's hip injury that Sutherland got her first chance to bat at No. 3 in a Test match.

"I said yes pretty quickly, before Shel[ley Nitschke] could even ask the question," Sutherland said. "Just a good opportunity to get up there."

It feels like the baton has been passed from Perry to Sutherland over the last year in all formats. Perry had long been Australia's best Test player. That title belongs to Sutherland now scoring back-to-back Test centuries, becoming the first woman in history to post consecutive 150 plus scores.

Perry's dominance had meant Sutherland had to bide her time, scoring Test centuries at No. 8 and then No. 6 and now No. 3. Perry's exemplary standards as a professional have also helped shape Sutherland into the player she is. She loves Test-match batting as much as Perry does.

"Just the time I think that you've got to build an innings," Sutherland said. "I absolutely love batting, and I think you've got time to work through those waves of ebbs and flows of the game. And I think just recognising those moments is something I do pretty well and trying to grind out those tougher periods and then cashing in when you can."

Like Perry, England are now finding it near-on impossible to bowl to Sutherland as Ryana MacDonald-Gay articulated.

"It's very difficult," MacDonald-Gay said. "She batted very well today. She was hard to sort of try and figure out where to bowl, because you just felt that you were never going to get her out. It was hard."

There have been 23,561 people come through the gates over the past two days, a world record for a women's Test match, and all of them got to see Sutherland bat.