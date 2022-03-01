Smriti Mandhana leads Indian batting effort again, just two days after retiring hurt when she was struck by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer

India Women 258 (Mandhana 66, Deepti 51, Bhatia 42, Fraser 2-24) beat West Indies Women 177 for 9 (Campbelle 63, Matthews 44, Vastrakar 3-21, Meghna 2-30) by 81 runs

India beat West Indies in their second warm-up fixture ahead of the Women's World Cup, and now enter the main tournament on the back of successive warm-up wins after also beating South Africa on Sunday. While half-centuries from Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma set them up for a total of 258, a solid all-round effort with the ball ensured West Indies stopped at 177 for 9.

Mandhana and Deepti added 117 for the second wicket after Shafali Verma fell for a second-ball duck, the opener's relatively dry recent run continuing - she made 0 and 9 in the last two ODIs against New Zealand last week after having hit a 57-ball 51 in the third game, her first score of note in some time.

But India would be relieved with Mandhana's innings, as she cracked 66 from just 67 balls just two days after being forced to retire hurt when she was hit in the helmet by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer that caused "a mild soft tissue injury to her left earlobe which caused discomfort while batting".

Mithali Raj and Yastika Bhatia also chipped in with decent hands, of 30 and 42 respectively, after Cherry-Ann Fraser dismissed Mandhana and Deepti. Despite the good contributions, it was a worry for India as they slipped from 142 for 2 in the 27th over to 195 for 5 by the 37th. Fraser finished with 2 for 24 from five overs.

Karishma Ramharack and Hayley Matthews picked up two wickets apiece too, but West Indies' batters didn't quite come to the party during the chase, losing their top four with just 53 on the board.

Pooja Vastrakar struck twice up top, while Deepti and Meghna Singh picked up a wicket each. A brief recovery between Matthews and Shemaine Campbelle took West Indies to 122, before Meghna got rid of Matthews for 44 in the 38th over.

By then, West Indies' required rate had shot up, as they needed another 137 from the remaining 73 deliveries. And Vastrakar pretty much sealed it for India after she bowled Campbelle for 63.

Sophie Devine smashed 161 not out in just 117 balls ICC via Getty

New Zealand Women 325 for 1 (Devine 161*, Amelia Kerr 92*, Bates 63) beat Australia Women 321 (Lanning 87, Healy 64, Gardner 60, Mooney 55, Rowe 4-49) by 9 wickets

New Zealand chased down a steep target of 322 seemingly with ease against Australia, getting to 325 with nine wickets in hand and nearly seven overs to spare. Captain Sophie Devine led the show with an unbeaten 161 off just 117 balls, an innings that featured 23 fours and four sixes. She got great company from fellow opener Suzie Bates , who hit 63 in a stand of 119 for the first wicket.

Before that, four half-centuries from Australia's top six took them to what seemed like a winning total of 321, with captain Meg Lanning leading the way with 87 at just over a run-a-ball. Opener Alyssa Healy hit 64 and Beth Mooney struck a 51-ball 55, but the real impact came from Gardner at No. 6, as she clattered 60 from only 32 balls with six fours and four sixes.

But Hannah Rowe , with 4 for 49, cleaned up Australia middle-order to help bowl them out with three balls left.

In the end, though, the total wasn't enough for Australia, who had beaten West Indies in their first warm-up. New Zealand, meanwhile, hit their straps after losing to Pakistan on Sunday. They will play the tournament opener against West Indies on Friday.