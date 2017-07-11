No India coach yet despite CoA's push
By Tuesday evening, no decision had been reached on the next coach of India, despite the Committee of Administrators' urging the BCCI to make a decision as soon as possible
A BCCI official said the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which was tasked with finalising India's new head coach, was yet to arrive at a unanimous choice, but was hopeful that a decision would be made on Tuesday night.
"CoA has advised us to that effect and rightly," the official said. "We are also of the same view."
The official, though, said the BCCI was not pushing the CAC to make a hurried decision. "Nobody is pushing them," he said. "There is no problem, and they are also equally sensitive to the fact that the conversation should be comprehensive. But it should also be time-sensitive."
The CAC, comprising former India cricketers Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman and Sachin Tendulkar, had interviewed five candidates in Mumbai on Monday, and said they would make their final decision after speaking with captain Virat Kohli. Ganguly even hinted that India could embark on their tour of Sri Lanka with the current set-up of batting and fielding coaches, but no head coach or bowling coach.
ESPNcricinfo understands that CoA chairman Vinod Rai suggested to the BCCI that if a decision had been made it was best to announce the final pick and end all uncertainty and speculation. Rai offered that suggestion once he was told that there was a difference of opinion within the CAC as to when they should finalise their choice.
Ganguly indicated that the CAC had not expected the CoA to push so strongly for a quick announcement.
"We'll speak to him. He's a very respected man, Mr. Vinod Rai, and I will speak to him this afternoon," Ganguly said. "I was supposed to go to Delhi, so obviously that's been cancelled now because of this. We'll speak to him, because what all was announced yesterday was with all permission and everybody was informed about it."
Although the CoA had not been involved in the interview process, it was happy with the CAC's decision to speak to Kohli on his return from the USA to discuss the issue before announcing the new coach.
"The COA was fine with the CAC having a discussion with Virat - not about him getting involved with their decision, but whatever decision they made surrounding the coach," a BCCI official said. "There is no harm in having a discussion with the captain saying we have gone through a process, this is the individual that we believe is good for the team. These are his views in terms of how he views his role. Hopefully this will work out so that there is no repeat of the Kumble situation. So there is no harm in a having a transparent conversation and then making it public."
@Person who talked about Holiday, surely when the entire fan community is jumping to and fro and decision-making had to be done and dusted by 10th of July (extended only because the decision had to be discussed with captain), an individual's chill-time is way more important. I'm sure there were no ten commandments to be read out to Captain Gung-ho, possibly some points to be put across. But in all honesty no one is sure what was to be discussed. Anyways after Vinod Rai's intervention, it seems we are destined for a decision and maybe it has come already. (And Finally) Captain Gung-Ho gets his Coach Maverick for his next adventure (in the Pearl of the Orient), but the CAC have seemingly put in a couple of riders, in the name of Zaheer and Dravid, let's see if this is the final-final or there are further rounds to this event. It would be good if we finally have a coach after all this. -Pinch-Hitter-Night-Watchman.
on paper and merit, Tom Moody should get the job.....he's got humungous experience.....but my sense feels like Shastri will get the job coz he had done a good job of massaging Virat Kohli's back everyday while he was 'team director'. They both went to massages and SPAs everyday. I dont think Sehwag has the experience to be team coach yet...he should not have qualified...just by being mentor or whatever of an IPL team for less than 6 months doesnt make you eligible for an international coach position.....Phil Simmons might be a dark horse...he has had excellent experience with Ireland, though he fell out with lesser teams like AFG and WI
Just let Kohli have his way. What else can the BCCI or CAC do?
The new coach combination is Ravi Shastri - Zaheer Khan - Sanjay Bangar. Officially announced.
Coach selected. Ravi Shastri - Head coach. Rahul Dravid - Batting coach and Zaheer Khan - Bowling coach.
I love the way Ganguly conducts himself. Calm, composed and under control. He used to handle difficult questions during his playing days the same way. Even Dhoni has lost his cool with the media at times, but i haven't seen Ganguly lose his cool. Would love to see him as the BCCI chairman sometime soon. Regarding the coach selection, i have a feeling that the CAC is in the favor of Tom Moody. Even if they end up choosing Shastri, I trust Sachin, VVS and Saurav to make the right decision. They did it the last time too when they choose Kumble ,but they did not foresee the personality issues. I am sure they will learn from that experience and choose the best person for the Job. They played for India with Passion and love and they would want the best for the country.
BREAKING NEWS: Ravi Shastri appointed new head coach and Zaheer Khan bowling coach of Indian cricket team: BCCI
Those people who are asking for a video call, answer a simple question. Do you really know the meaning of a holiday ?
@Jose Sir, your style is well-known to the many regulars here. It would not be tough to guess if this was your post. It did occur to my mind that if this time interviews (possibly a change in conditions from last time? Or maybe they were intimated by candidates' regarding lack of their physical availability) were conducted through Skype, why couldn't the discussion on conditions take place with captain, through the same means. But then many would say that the 'almost' coach Ravi Shastri applied only because he was given the surety of being selected. (After all reports said that he won't apply again, after last year's fiasco) One of the conspiracy theories in my mind is that it was Captain Gung-ho's idea to have him after CT (tough), so that he can ease in through WI, SL tours, then even if the team flounders in SA (tough) etc. Then it could be said oh but wait we succeeded in so and so tours. But that's being thwarted. But that's what it is, a conspiracy theory. - PinchHitter
The comment "CRICINFOUSER ON JULY 11, 2017, 15:12 GMT" (People's impatience...and relax) was posted by me, ANILKP. It appears that Jose...P and others assume that Sachin is for Ravi, and Sourav/VVS for someone else. Why must we think so? Even if it is so, so what? If Ravi (and whosoever) can have pleasant and "productive" relationship with the team, that's all we want; don't we? Many credit India's good run during Fletcher's later days to Ravi. If that's true, why should we object? True, his loud voice annoys us (but hey, the TV owners still hire him), he was a mediocre player (but hey, many mediocre players have become great coaches). Finally, the Indian team has great talent. Besides, thanks to Rahul Dravid, the "inflow pipeline" of youngsters is secured for talent. Therefore, all the Indian coach has to do, mostly, is man-management. If Ravi (or whosoever) does it well, so be it. Let's stop being too anxious and too speculative. ANILKP.
@Person who talked about Holiday, surely when the entire fan community is jumping to and fro and decision-making had to be done and dusted by 10th of July (extended only because the decision had to be discussed with captain), an individual's chill-time is way more important. I'm sure there were no ten commandments to be read out to Captain Gung-ho, possibly some points to be put across. But in all honesty no one is sure what was to be discussed. Anyways after Vinod Rai's intervention, it seems we are destined for a decision and maybe it has come already. (And Finally) Captain Gung-Ho gets his Coach Maverick for his next adventure (in the Pearl of the Orient), but the CAC have seemingly put in a couple of riders, in the name of Zaheer and Dravid, let's see if this is the final-final or there are further rounds to this event. It would be good if we finally have a coach after all this. -Pinch-Hitter-Night-Watchman.
on paper and merit, Tom Moody should get the job.....he's got humungous experience.....but my sense feels like Shastri will get the job coz he had done a good job of massaging Virat Kohli's back everyday while he was 'team director'. They both went to massages and SPAs everyday. I dont think Sehwag has the experience to be team coach yet...he should not have qualified...just by being mentor or whatever of an IPL team for less than 6 months doesnt make you eligible for an international coach position.....Phil Simmons might be a dark horse...he has had excellent experience with Ireland, though he fell out with lesser teams like AFG and WI
Just let Kohli have his way. What else can the BCCI or CAC do?
The new coach combination is Ravi Shastri - Zaheer Khan - Sanjay Bangar. Officially announced.
Coach selected. Ravi Shastri - Head coach. Rahul Dravid - Batting coach and Zaheer Khan - Bowling coach.
I love the way Ganguly conducts himself. Calm, composed and under control. He used to handle difficult questions during his playing days the same way. Even Dhoni has lost his cool with the media at times, but i haven't seen Ganguly lose his cool. Would love to see him as the BCCI chairman sometime soon. Regarding the coach selection, i have a feeling that the CAC is in the favor of Tom Moody. Even if they end up choosing Shastri, I trust Sachin, VVS and Saurav to make the right decision. They did it the last time too when they choose Kumble ,but they did not foresee the personality issues. I am sure they will learn from that experience and choose the best person for the Job. They played for India with Passion and love and they would want the best for the country.
BREAKING NEWS: Ravi Shastri appointed new head coach and Zaheer Khan bowling coach of Indian cricket team: BCCI
Those people who are asking for a video call, answer a simple question. Do you really know the meaning of a holiday ?
@Jose Sir, your style is well-known to the many regulars here. It would not be tough to guess if this was your post. It did occur to my mind that if this time interviews (possibly a change in conditions from last time? Or maybe they were intimated by candidates' regarding lack of their physical availability) were conducted through Skype, why couldn't the discussion on conditions take place with captain, through the same means. But then many would say that the 'almost' coach Ravi Shastri applied only because he was given the surety of being selected. (After all reports said that he won't apply again, after last year's fiasco) One of the conspiracy theories in my mind is that it was Captain Gung-ho's idea to have him after CT (tough), so that he can ease in through WI, SL tours, then even if the team flounders in SA (tough) etc. Then it could be said oh but wait we succeeded in so and so tours. But that's being thwarted. But that's what it is, a conspiracy theory. - PinchHitter
The comment "CRICINFOUSER ON JULY 11, 2017, 15:12 GMT" (People's impatience...and relax) was posted by me, ANILKP. It appears that Jose...P and others assume that Sachin is for Ravi, and Sourav/VVS for someone else. Why must we think so? Even if it is so, so what? If Ravi (and whosoever) can have pleasant and "productive" relationship with the team, that's all we want; don't we? Many credit India's good run during Fletcher's later days to Ravi. If that's true, why should we object? True, his loud voice annoys us (but hey, the TV owners still hire him), he was a mediocre player (but hey, many mediocre players have become great coaches). Finally, the Indian team has great talent. Besides, thanks to Rahul Dravid, the "inflow pipeline" of youngsters is secured for talent. Therefore, all the Indian coach has to do, mostly, is man-management. If Ravi (or whosoever) does it well, so be it. Let's stop being too anxious and too speculative. ANILKP.
First of all, BCCI should have dropped Kohli for showing disrespect for the coach Kumble. Under Shastri, we lost test series in Australia, still Virat was comfortable with Shastri, whereas under Kumble results were outstanding, though they were in India. Against Australia, series was tough but we still won the series, without much contribution from Kohli. In the decider, Kohli didn't want to include Kuldeep Yadav, but Kumble included him. This shows how much cricketing brain Kohli has. Same things happened with Pujara and Rahane. Kohli had problems with Pujara and Rahane's strike rate, but Kumble gave them confidence and little tips, and we can see that we won the series because of these two (in Tests), with good strike rate and runs (better then Kohli). All these incidents prove everything about Kohli's character, he needs a coach who will follow his instructions, that's I am sure Shastri will be the next coach.
Now after the reports if shastri is appointed the head coach then the bcci will make a joke out of itself
Isn't it surprising all 15 players want Ravi Shastri as the coach when they have a choice of 5 candidates. And few players never played when Shastri was the coach. When a person of the stature of Kumble gets booted out because Kohli doesn't like his style of coaching, would any player even dare to voice their opinion except tag along with Kohli. Kohli is a great player and should just focus on scoring runs for the country.
I would like to own up my views. The one on July 11, 2017, 15:04 GMT is mine. Since it is a bit harsh, it is all the more reason to own it up. Till the temporary tech hitch is licked, anyone who wants to own up their views can, I hope, will sign off, with his name/screen name.
Jose...P
Why this drama? Why this much time? This clearly shows that CAC and Kohli are not in the same page. It's widely heard and I too suspect that CAC especially Dada loves to have his best friend Sehwag as the coach but Kohli might be preferring Ravi and hence this delay. This delay is probably for convincing Kohli to accept Sehwag as the coach. What a lame excuse by Dada - Virat is in US and we don't want to disturb him. US or Antartica we have got technology to reach out anyone at any time. This is the same person who blamed Shashtri last year for being in Bangkok. Leave out everything, why did Dada say that India might go to SL with out a head coach? If a phone call or video conferencing with Virat in US can't decide the coach, it clearly shows that CAC is trying to convince Kohli that Sehwag is the best. I think Kohli might eventually accept it as who knows if CAC will threaten him that Kohli should accept all responsibilities if he does not heed to CAC and Dada in particular?
CRICINFOUSER ON JULY 11, 2017, 15:12 GMT, in the mess of cricinfousers here, one has finally posted some sense here. Why make a mountain out of a molehill and villainize the incumbent captain? If he really is the villain, ten other players in the team would have got together and come out by now. There is a lot of sense in what the CAC says now. Let them debrief the captain on his responsibilities, and demarcate areas where coach holds supreme. This way, there will not be a repeat of this saga, and captain and selected coach will not interfere in each other's functioning.
Thanks so much for posting this sane comment among all the hate spewed around here.
People's impatience and sensation-mongering is the root of this seeming mess. There is no issue with what the CAC is doing. After the Kumble saga, we cannot afford another captain-coach divorce midway. We also cannot impose a coach on a team, since it is the captain and players who play the matches and earn BCCI the revenue (we learned from Greg episode that this recipe does not work). Thus, the best way is for the CAC to sit with the captain and explain their and the new coach's views, and find a path that works for two years. What is wrong in it? Why hurry to know the coach's name? Why speculate? Why be restless? The CAC comprises legends famed for their integrity, commitment and vision. Have patience and trust; Sachin-VVS-Sourav will NOT bow to Kohli's whims. They will ensure smooth passage of operations (explain that coaches work in a certain way). Just wait, and relax.
India continue to fall apart at the seams
Very wishy washy!
Disappointed with these 3 eminent ex-players.
Ganguly last time, and Sachin this time, can interview candidates over Skype. But conveying the conditions of a new coach can't be done over te same Skype? Come on!
One sentence seem to tell the truth.
"...(CAC), which was tasked with finalising India's new head coach, was yet to arrive at a UNANIMOUS choice,..." emphasis added.
Since it has only 3 persons, it is just one vs two. From all the background, we can easily see: Which "one"! Which "two"!
If this divide is true, effectively they are giving a casting vote to Kohli. Even then it may turn out to be 2 Vs 2. Unless Kohli is given a 'superstar" 2 votes.
Occasionally, in committees, we give that right to the head of the committee; not to any member; let alone to some one who is just to be informed.
Later the BCCI informant made it look as if the lack of unanimity is only about the timing. Hmm...
What a shoddy performance by the whole lot.
Very poor, indeed
How does Kohli meeting the potential new coach right now prevent a repeat of the Kumble situation? Kohli would not know the style of the new coach yet - unless of course, that new coach is Shastri. This coach search was truly just a drama!
So when the committee tells Kohli, that "This is the individual that we believe is good", what if Kohli doesn't approve? Back to square 1?
It is extremely important to get King Kohli's OK. Having a winning record is not really important (like India did under Kumble), it's who the King gets along with that is more important.
Its actually a nice step to involve Captain to select a Coach because they both need to communicate each other in future for team progress.
Right, after the Kumble incident, this will ensure that the pressure will now be on Kohli, and he will be under the microscope. CoA have strategically put the onus on Kohli. A slip in SL, after their surprise loss to Zimbabwe, will have the public's wrath, if India were to loose there.
All false.Dean Jones on Twitter said that Ravi Shashtri has been picked as the head coach of india.Cant say Im suprised
