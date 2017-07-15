BCCI does u-turn on Dravid, Zaheer appointments
The BCCI has done a u-turn on the appointments of Zaheer Khan as bowling consultant and Rahul Dravid as overseas Test batting consultant; the appointments were announced on July 11.
Now, the chairman of the committee of administrators (CoA) has said those were mere recommendations that needed action from the CoA "in consultation with the head coach". Ravi Shastri, India's new head coach, meanwhile, is set to get his own support staff as that has been decided "in consultation with the head coach already".
As for Dravid and Zaheer, yet another committee has been formed to decide if they are needed at all, and terms of engagement if they are. The committee, comprising acting BCCI president CK Khanna, secretary Amitabh Choudhary and CoA member Diana Edulji, will have a meeting with Shastri. The meeting will be convened by BCCI CEO Rahul Johri.
This is yet another process after a month-long farcical drama finally ended with a definitive BCCI release on July 11. It said, "The BCCI announces the appointment of Mr. Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach, Mr. Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and Mr. Rahul Dravid who will be the Overseas Batting Consultant (Test cricket) for the Indian Cricket Team." It was followed by praise for the appointees and gratitude for the cricket advisory committee (CAC) comprising Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman, who had been tasked with identifying the new coach. The release was signed by Choudhary.
On July 13, an unnamed source from the CoA - which was about to be reduced from three to two members - was quoted as saying that the CAC had exceeded its brief in appointing the two consultants. On the same day, the CAC wrote an email to the CoA expressing its displeasure, and saying it had appointed Dravid and Zaheer after discussions with Shastri.
On July 15, the CoA met some BCCI officials in Delhi, and then its head Vinod Rai confirmed the u-turn. "There is no such thing as a contract yet," Rai said, when asked if the appointments of Zaheer and Dravid had been put on hold. "It is not an appointment. The recommendation has been made. And the CoA has to act on the recommendation. That recommendation will be acted upon in consultation with the head coach."
When asked if Shastri had demanded his own support staff, Rai said: "The support staff has been decided in consultation with the head coach already. There is going to be a core support staff, which will be fielding, batting and bowling, which has been decided. Any other ancillary etc, he [Shastri] will be coming back tomorrow [from England] and we will decide."
It has been widely reported that Shastri wants B Arun back as the bowling coach. Arun, Shastri's team-mate from Under-19 and India days, was India's bowling coach during Shastri's previous stint as team director too.
Rai's latest assertions, though, go against yet another BCCI release, titled "COA hails CAC coach recommendation", sent on July 12. The email was not signed by any person, but it said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee has made its recommendation regarding the coach. It is a comprehensive recommendation covering all aspects of the coaching requirement of any team. They have applied themselves to the cause at hand with dedication and commitment. This is exactly what we had expected from a committee of such distinguished cricketers. On behalf of all interested in 'Cricket India', BCCI and the COA, I thank them for the service so willingly rendered by them. We accept their recommendation in totality."
The release went on to use the term "new combination". "Now that they have made the choice, we sincerely feel that the new combination will steward the team to number 1 position in the World Cup," the release said. "We need to put the immediate past events to rest and wish the team, the Captain, coach and support staff a very 'happy Innings' in the run up to the World Cup."
The BCCI's tweets on July 11:
UPDATE: Mr. Rahul Dravid is appointed as the Batting Consultant for overseas Test tours pic.twitter.com/mS1KcVI2Hh— BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2017
UPDATE: @ImZaheer is appointed as the Bowling Consultant of the India Cricket Team till ICC World Cup 2019 pic.twitter.com/DtOXce957Z— BCCI (@BCCI) July 11, 2017
The CoA's role in the coach-appointment saga has been curious to say the least. On July 10, the day the candidates were interviewed, the CAC had announced in a press conference that it needed more time and more consultation with captain Virat Kohli before it could decide on the coach. The following morning, though, various BCCI officials confirmed that they were asked by the CoA to announce the name of the new coach "as soon as possible". The name of Shastri as new coach was then announced late on July 11.
"I don't know what exactly happened because I was not in the country at that time," Rai said about the sudden change in timelines. "The CAC decided to decide the next day; they made the announcement."
When asked if the CoA had given any instructions, Rai said, "We need not go into the details of any of those things. There was a process, that process was followed, and the announcement was made well in time."
Explaining the CoA's role in the whole matter following the announcement of the appointments, Rai insisted on calling them "recommendations".
"Recommendations have come to the CoA, it will be discussed with the office bearers, and it is only courtesy that we discuss with the head coach as to who the other coaches should be," he said.
When told of the CAC's displeasure with the new turn of events, especially because, according to the CAC, it had consulted Shastri before making its choices, Rai confirmed Shastri had indeed been consulted, but only by the CAC.
"It is a fact that he was consulted," Rai said. "There was some conversation that took place. I can't clarify on that because I was not a part of it. We didn't know. We had left it entirely to the CAC to decide, we were told that he was consulted, but since we were not privy to it…"
When asked about the CAC's letter to the CoA, which expressed severe disappointment with the media reports attributed to the CoA, Rai neither denied nor confirmed receiving such correspondence. "CAC members have corresponded a lot with the CEO, and me also," he said. "Some of the emails have come to me, some have been copied to me. We reacted to each one of those things."
Rai went on to add that they needed to check if Dravid and Zaheer were in conflict of interest if given these roles. "The fact of the matter is they have made a recommendation," Rai said. "Before we put that recommendation into fact, we have to find out conflict-of-interest issues, their willingness issues, their availability issues. We have to do that."
When asked if the CAC hadn't already spoken to the two, Rai said, "They may have spoken; we haven't. Rahul, I am sure, is engaged elsewhere. Zaheer is also engaged elsewhere. So we have to ascertain their availability."
Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo
Login To Post Comments
ban India from cricket for 2 years..all these drama makers will go home.
Instead of making committees, tragedies, our choice, their choice, all this drama....Just change the captain. Problem solved in one easy step.
Wow! Talk about some royal mess. These guys are paid millions just for making the mockery of the whole system!
I knew this was coming; but never thought this quick! Dravid and Zaheer were brought in the scene only to ease the appointment of Ravi Shastri.
WV Raman is the ideal person. Amazing coach and motivator. Has all the credentials.
I absolutely agree with empowering Kohli who is a dominating skipper with the right fiery attitude, but am very disappointed with the way CAC has treated Dravid. Shastri is, nevertheless, an excellent selection as coach as he knows how to give space to the team. Strangely, a lot many of Indian support base want to keep high discipline measures imposed and tight controls on the players, which I personally believe is not the way players are to be treated. Excess pressure and domineering attitude will only be brooked by the players if it comes from the skipper who is an all-time great and a very high performer, not from a past great like Kumble. There is a clear generation gap too between Kumble and the players and the former failed to realise that.
what a messed up situation.. when ths coach stuff was finally announced the only good thing about it was Zak
I wonder what Ravi thinks of his new nickname " the cheerleader". Just finished watching the TV series Inside Edge. Fascinating watch and seems to be inspired by true events.
I didn't get what circus is going on in India??? Ravi wants his man as the batting and bowling coach and kohli wants his preferd coach... which clearly shows dictatorship and one man show. hope SL will beat this team and bcci immediately overhaul the coach captain and management.
this is way too embarrassing for Zak and Rahul.shamholic board and worst ever bunch of so called superstars.so called god also cannot save Indian cricket from plumbing to an abyss!
ban India from cricket for 2 years..all these drama makers will go home.
Instead of making committees, tragedies, our choice, their choice, all this drama....Just change the captain. Problem solved in one easy step.
Wow! Talk about some royal mess. These guys are paid millions just for making the mockery of the whole system!
I knew this was coming; but never thought this quick! Dravid and Zaheer were brought in the scene only to ease the appointment of Ravi Shastri.
WV Raman is the ideal person. Amazing coach and motivator. Has all the credentials.
I absolutely agree with empowering Kohli who is a dominating skipper with the right fiery attitude, but am very disappointed with the way CAC has treated Dravid. Shastri is, nevertheless, an excellent selection as coach as he knows how to give space to the team. Strangely, a lot many of Indian support base want to keep high discipline measures imposed and tight controls on the players, which I personally believe is not the way players are to be treated. Excess pressure and domineering attitude will only be brooked by the players if it comes from the skipper who is an all-time great and a very high performer, not from a past great like Kumble. There is a clear generation gap too between Kumble and the players and the former failed to realise that.
what a messed up situation.. when ths coach stuff was finally announced the only good thing about it was Zak
I wonder what Ravi thinks of his new nickname " the cheerleader". Just finished watching the TV series Inside Edge. Fascinating watch and seems to be inspired by true events.
I didn't get what circus is going on in India??? Ravi wants his man as the batting and bowling coach and kohli wants his preferd coach... which clearly shows dictatorship and one man show. hope SL will beat this team and bcci immediately overhaul the coach captain and management.
this is way too embarrassing for Zak and Rahul.shamholic board and worst ever bunch of so called superstars.so called god also cannot save Indian cricket from plumbing to an abyss!
The COA is the reason why the Indian Cricket has turned to the Great Indian Circus. If this is the reform they planned to bring... Then God bless Indian Cricket. They have been autocratic and egoistic in all decisions. They have disrespected senior cricketers. They have also shown their ineptitude right from the revenue sharing fiasco. They have provided cannon fodder for the media. They should be sacked.
Agree with ASIB that Robin Singh would be a good choice. He was the kind of player every team needs; a quiet performer, who gives his 100% and performs consistently, without indulging in over the top theatrics or displays of aggression. A player not quite a most talented but who put in extreme hard work and commitment to ensure that he outperformed his more talented peers. The complete team man.
Bring Robin Singh back , he can help take India where they need to be. he was cleared by the BCCI an deserves a second chance.
What kind of mess is this? I can't believe that such bungling is happening in this day and age. What a travesty of administration! Incredible!
Whoever not appointed one way they are lucky as India performance never great abroad but financially it is a loss.
How many committees does one cricket board need? Yes india is a big country with a huge population, but surely they are over complicating it
Instead of making bio-pics on Dhoni, Sachin et al, simpler to make a movie on this institution and related stakeholders. Would make for a riveting tragicomedy.
Is it comedy or a tragedy..?
Shame William Shakespeare isn't alive. He would have written a masterpiece out of this.
Goes to show what happens when sport, politics and money mix.
what a drama! The Coach Saga pulls up yet another twist
Hope SL thrash India so badly that BCCI is forced to change the entire management set up of the team. Kohli as a player is invaluable to the team but as a captain, he's taking the team back to the horror days of nepotism, favoritism and rule of the clique. The appointment of Ravi Shastri as the coach and the inglorious ouster of Kumble tells us who is calling the shots in the team nowadays. As a fan, I don't like what I'm seeing. I really hope SL thrash India. Short term losses can be borne, for the sake of long term benefits. In this case, Kohli's ouster as captain will surely be a long term benefit for Indian team.
Mr Rai
When you announce the names of the batting, bowling & fielding coaches who will be assisting the Head Coach, please name them as "CoC" - Committee of Coaches.
We have become so addicted to Committees; without a shot a day, we will suffer from serious withdrawal syndrome. So, don't let us down.
If you change your mind later about your choices of the personnel. or if they attract the wrath of our captain Kohli, you are welcome to appoint another committee to dissolve the "Committee of Coaches", or examine the need and/or possibility of doing so.
I hope, I have manged to convey my suggestion, in the same convoluted way, your staff might have possibly approached you, for your audit check.for which you might have had many occasions in your distinguished career as the Controller & Auditor General of the Government of India.
May I have your permission to catch my breath after conveying such a long suggestion for your kind consideration. Kindly reply before I can catch my breath.
Cricket is not Cricket anymore.. I hope Mr. Dravidian and Mr. Khan withdraw by themselves.. They don't get the respect they deserve in this modern day cricket n Cricketers.. Money is ruling Cricket.. Problems everywhere in World's cricket and it's more here in India..
"As for Dravid and Zaheer, yet another committee has been formed to decide if they are needed at all, and terms of engagement if they are." a joke of the 2017!!!
Oh really? How convenient is that? So, by that same logic, even the Lodha committee made "recommendations", by what law was BCCI required to overhaul its internal administrative functioning to comply with those recommendations?
Just change the captain that's all.
So the show goes on. Two genuine people wearing their heart's on their sleeves, have been done injustice and humiliated, first Anil and now rahul. Shastri, a guy who is obsessed with power and another Kohli, who is egoistic, expect to take India where it was supposed to go. The justice dealt with our premier bowler Shammi, warming up the benches, showed in his appearance when he played the first game in WI, all set to go the Irfan way. Forget the youthful zest, the Indian team is like the bollywood stars, just give them some more crutches, and they will begin exploding the balls into orbit.
Had mentioned earlier thatt i Hope dravid and zak are not involved when Kohli is at helm. Becomes worse when you put Shashtri in the mix. Dont think these 2 will listen to anyone except their own people. I hope Dravid and Zak withdraw and not get embarrass by these so called superstars. I know their withdraws will be bad for Indian cricket but these are like legends in Indian cricket and we dont want another Kumble/Harsha/Jrnnings episode
How many committees are there? Please setup a commitee to explain that.
All looked falling back to normalcy for India & Sri Lanka coming to UK. However since then so many upheavals in both camps surprising all. Herath_UK
Embarrassing stuff from India once again. But this is how things generally work in India; disorganize and chaotic.
The newly elected coaching staff remonds me a famous adage " Too many cooks spoil the broth". ;)
This is getting funier with each passing day.
"yet another committee has been formed" - Jose P , your words, Sir, have come true, yet again.
BCCI and U-Turn? Huh...the same old story!!!!
It's not a news. The news would have been had the BCCI kept the promise.
Not surprised at the U-Turn of BCCI; that's their trademark. They also did to Pakistan in 2014 prior to the notorious Big-3 saga.
Title of this article is misleading and a rather apt headline should have been "COA and not the BCCI does u-turn on Dravid, Zaheer appointments " it's just that all of us have become so used to bagging BCCI and viewing them as pantomime villains ...
It is appalling that no one finds the appointment of Kumble,Dravid,Shastri and Zaheer Khan questionable. I mean, people are getting lost in personalities and not focussing on the process. None of these ex-cricketers are certified coaches. What kind of a message does this send to certified coaches who have the right set of qualifications? Also, BCCI has been elitist in its coaching programs - there is no NCA website. A normal person in India can not apply for a level 0 coaching from NCA. The doors are open to a select few. The information is next to nothing. Being an Indian, I've done my level 0 coaching from guess where - Cricket Australia's platform!!I respect Kumble,Dravid, Zak and Shastri, but make them go through the process of certified coaching before you assign them with roles. At the moment, it is just a mockery of the system with assignments based on reputations.
No wonder educated Ramachandra Guha resigned.
It would be funny if it was not so serious. We are making ourselves (BCCI, CoA and CAC)the laughing stock of the cricketing world! Is there any logic to what is going on? Who is in charge? Who are taking the decisions? Is there any accountability to what is being done and said? We are being seen as a cricket board with bumbling people. First decide who is the real person in charge. Let everything come from this point of contact. At this point of time there seems to be too many cooks spoiling the broth! You almost long for the old BCCI where at least you knew what was being done and you could ask questions either to the secretary or the president!! Now there seems to be too many people wanting to be bosses without taking the attendant responsibility for their utterances. Disgusting. No amount of money or power within the ICC will enable us to look good in front of the cricketing countries. Time to put our house in order. Fast.
Reading all this, the die-hard Indian Test Cricket fan in me doesn't know whether to laugh or cry. The CoA says the CAC exceeded their ambit? Really? Who would better know if we need Dravid's and Zak's expertise on hostile overseas tours, a group of cricketing greats, or a bunch of pen pushers? The CoA should refresh their memory. They were thrust upon Indian Cricket to supposedly implement reforms, not push it down the drain. And if Shastri keeps Dravid and Zak out, then God bless our Team for the overseas tours.
A true comedy. And a true tragedy!
Here i was happy that India have someone in the form of zaheer and David to help overseas.i remember last time shastri was with the Indian team he complained for not getting pitches that spin from ball one.
Please get rid of these self obsessed administrators. They are useless. Instead of solving the issue This CoA always creates problem. This is going on for a while. Get rid of these useless self obsessed administrators. These are the same administrators who wouldn't have done their duty even 1 %, And they want to change the cricket which was already in good health. Because of CoA India cricket have become drama center. Too much nonsense . Supreme Court is at fault.
As a fan of Dravid, I would be happy to not have him in this farcial setup. The team preferred a cheerleader for a coach and none better than Sasthri for this. A class act like Dravid would be better off molding the next generation.
In batting of R Dravid and Bowling of Zaheer , Sastry is not any where there and Dravid is a great fielder too . If those too score 8 out of ten in their field Sastry will not even score 3 .
Ravi Shastri is a poor guy. He want to total control on Indian cricket team . Virat also want to boss of team not a Captain of team. Rohit would be best captain for T20 and ODI's.
Useless Supreme Court proving yet again why they are useless. They should have no say in the matters of BCCI. Created enough mess already.
Yup...the tragicomic insanity that is Indian cricket and it's administration continues unabashed, unabated and uninterrupted
I want Dhoni, Yuvraj to retire and Sachin, Ganguly and VVS Laxman to resign. Let us see how a bunch of amateurs handle the cricket team. If they Virat and Shastri don't do well they will blame everything on CAC so its better to get rid off the posts which have no value or if they have no say in the administration and the team. Saurav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan, Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid are already legends. Better these people interact with budding cricketers rather than head weight people at international level.
CAC is a joke. Ganguly have his own agenda. Coa wants to get brownie point with coach selection. In ideal world BCCI would have asked private professional recruiter to find a coach instead of this clueless CAC members. These cac guys never had good coach in their life and how the hell they even know good coach ? Everyone doing their own stuff. Shastri will be decent coach though , only issue is they won't win the world cup. Zaheer and dravid will be used as consultant to be a scapegoat for eventual exit from world cup. India need 150kmph fast bowler to win in overseas.
A humble request to all my fellow cricket fans - Please stop supporting our men's cricket team until we see some justice, sanity and honesty in them.
There is a reason why sports in our country doesn't reach the pinnacle that it is capable of - mediocrity, politics. Except for a few individual brilliance, we never had a system/process to create and sustain the excellency in sports in a longer run. All this is because, we let individuals triumph team! When can we expect the players understand, that they are selected out of 1.3 Billion people? They must not take things for granted/have their say in selecting coaches, commentators and others per their liking. This bad culture must stop now.
Often we keep hearing, the need for a level playing field for both batsmen & bowlers.
When it comes to Indian cricket, we need a level table for its administration.
ATM, the four legs, Kohli, Ganguly, Shastri, & Rai seem to be of very different lengths. If our cricket wobbles, we should know the cause.
Loving this. Truth is that CAC had no right to appoint Zak and Dravid. CAC (namely Ganguly) exceeded their powers. They were asked to recommend a Head Coach, not appoint one, and they were certainly not tasked with even recommending a batting/bowling coach!
It's really simple. Mssrs Ganguly, SRT and VVS need to go. The "legends" can be asked for their "expertise" when needed but they are not required to behave like they did in their playing days:
1. Ganguly - behaved as tho he owned the Indian team and it was his own creation. Unable to see that youngsters needed to be given a chance as pointed out by Greg Chappell. All hell broke loose and Ganguly proceeded to throw his toys out of the pram.
2. SRT and his quest for the 100th 100. It eventually arrived as a damp squib in a meaningless game in yet another defeat. Public wisened up and saw 1st hand his obsession with personal stats.
3. VVS - still thinks he belonged in the white ball setup, still at a loss as to why he was dropped.
Urgently needed! Someone to teach me English. Whatever is the fees, I am ready to pay. I read whatever Rai said, not once; but, twice. Just couldn't figure out, what exactly he is saying, for sure.
Except one sentence, which is very specific. It is quoted below.
"There is going to be a core support staff, which will be fielding, batting and bowling, which has been decided"
Wow!
We neither need any batsman, nor any bowler, nor anyone to field! The "core support staff" will do it from now on. Read the statement once again to be sure. Yet again, if you want to be doubly sure.
Mr Rai,
Can you announce the names of those support staff who will be doing the "fielding, batting and bowling, which has been decided"!
.
If that is the case, being an auditor, who used to terrorise even a few ministers & IAS Officers in your time for wasteful spending, you should question on the money being spent on having the selectors. Disband them ASAP!
RIP Indian Cricket
My appeal to the Supreme Court, please form a committee to oversee the proceedings of CoA
Isn't is a bit of a joke to say mildly;unable to stamp its authority going through multiple processes. Good that it has no world affairs at its fingertips now, would have been a real soup.
I have stopped watching indian men cricket ..they select players on their relation not performance .watch indian women cricket they are playing so good
If I were a member of the CAC I would resign forthwith. I believe the CoA is overstepping its boundaries. Put yourself in Dravid's and Zaheer's position, how would you feel? Whether you agree with their appointments or not it is not the way to handle the situation.
its started with Doni then kholi follow shastri they want total control ....shastri cannot hv that with Rahul and Zac around so he wud select his crew and control them , India cricket is getting embarrassing now
@ASH - I really appreciate your love for Ganguly. I hope you enjoy his over the top praise of Indian cricketers when he is doing commentary. The best thing is to let them(Kohli and Shastri) be. After one year we will see whether Shastri and Kohli duo is all show or substance. Shoving a support staff down their throats, especially which they don't approve of isn't going to do any good.
Within their limitations, Indian Women's team is doing well. Since they are allowed to play cricket, instead of playing politics, or playing favourites.
Anyone needs just one look to see the freedom with which Veda bats.
Or the courage with which Poonam Yadav gives the flight & dip , which is unmatched by the men spinners, who knows may be restraining under the fear of offending some VIP or the other. And losing the spot.
Give shastri the entire power and remove Dravid and zaheer... The team will blossom for next two months and thereafter people will see the true indian cricket team...this team doesn't have the firepower to play in hostile conditions of eng and SA...... The way things are going 2019 world cup will be a replica of 2007 world cup...
We need DRS to decide what really happened. Looks like a close call. Can we have the umpire's ruling on the ground please?
We need DRS to decide what really happened. Looks like a close call. Can we have the umpire's ruling on the ground please?
Forget about all this melodrama and primadonas of Indian Men's cricket -- switch to watching and supporting Indian Women's cricket -- they keep it real.
Will someone please explain what exactly is going on?The twists and turns that this farce is taking go beyond the realms of a fiction writer and two excellent performers who contributed significantly (more that a head coach with a king sized ego) to Indian cricket have unwittingly become embroiled in a clash of egos for no fault of theirs. if I were in their shoes,I would give a serious thought to rejecting this offer of consultancy,knowing fully well how a hard headed head coach and maybe skipper might react to my presence ,let alone suggestions.The richest cricket board has once again shown that it is more a body of Bungling Controllers of Cricket in India and has made a laughing stock of itself. The CoA too has not covered itself with any glory,contradicting itself,giving evasive replies or even ducking questions. Not sure where it will all end. Hope a good playwright has been following this from day one -it might make fr a highly entertaining comedy /satire on stage
This team has lost my support for sure. Hope they get royally thrashed on overseas tours and get ripped in the 2019 WC. As painful it is for a fan like me to write this
All of this mess goes to the Supreme Court taking charge.
what a mess this has turned into..clash of egos
@vikram: Excellent comments mate. Really appreciate your love for Indian cricket, Vinod Rai and big mouth Ravi Shastri. We expect Vinod Rai as batting consultant, CK Khanna as bowling coach, Amitabh Choudhary as manager and Diana Edulji as fielding coach along with Ravi Shastri as head coach. Very good opportunity to have world tour with BCCI money, thanks to SC.
To save Indian Cricket, BCCI should first remove CAC which they created.
Kohli is the best batsman but if he remains the captain he will destroy Indian cricket. He is not going to get demoted from being a captain. So I hope he gets injured and we are saved for sometime. India don't need the best batsman if he remains the captain and is not capable captain at all. India have overload of batting talent in the domestic circuit.
ravi never gona let draved or Khan to b on same side
I am happy about this news. I was worried that the cheer leader ravi shastri may take credit for victories resulted by the hard efforts of dravid sir and zaheer. If shastri wants his own set of crooks, so be it. More than any batting advice, dravid sir is needed to teach shastri, virat and co to teach some humility, simplicity and respectability.
It is becoming increasingly clear that the COA is certainly not to the benefit of Indian cricket. A mere bunch of disgruntled elements.
It is a shame that this has been consistently happening with Indian Cricket. Wonder how the news related to team, selection process, etc which have to stay within the boardroom or team meetings always tend to come out in the open.
This is what happens when amateurs run the cricket board... Missing Srini!!!
"They" got what they want, step by step.
Step 1: What Kohli wants, Kohli gets.
Step 2: What Shastri wants, Shastri gets.
Step 3: What Indian Cricket fans want, will they get?
God alone know, for sure.
Even he may not know, perhaps till CoA give its approval, in advance, and the team follow the approval up to the T, and forward the status report, to God through proper channel, that is CoA, who will forward it God, with, "Audited to be correct" remarks. OK.
.
Would CoA keep an eye on the back to see whether evrything tothe satisfaction of te captain and his coach.
Bbci just like to have a get together to justify their positions on the board
Ravi and Virat duo will ruins Indian Cricket....
I Really Miss Mr Anurag Thakur . He looked promising and He's the one who had organised a wonderful home season consisting of 13 test matches . Bring Him Back at the helm
Indian cricket is in excellent hands. Now it is clear that there are divisions within CAC itself. The least the three can do is to honourably resign. I hope Dravid is not seriously offended by all this tamasha, and will continue to serve junior cricket where as it is not clear whether Zaheer ever put his hand up for full time assignment. Kohli and babysitter Ravi will take care of Indian cricket, Srini and Shah will take care of cricket admin, CoA can have rotating members so that a lot of people can get a chance to believe they run Indian cricket and Supreme Court can now take up other sports to bring greater accountability and transparency to administration. Since Indian cricket is in such safe hands, we can stop watching it. May be we can just watch how women are faring in cricket till money and fame become big factors there.
Bcci needs some shock treatment
This is seriously bad, especially regarding a legend like Dravid. BCCI should honor its legends, rather than dealing with them in such an arbitrary manner.
How many Committees does BCCI need? Hope in future they don't form a committee to decide whether Committee is needed or not. Now people want old BCCI which had far better administrators.
what is going on @ BCCI...this Kohli Shastri duo backed by COA will ruin Indian Cricket
Wat is all this drama, Indian team needs some one like dravid not only as batting consultant but also who can teach them some respect and humility. If they don't want to appoint dravid and zaheer as consultants it's team India loss
Just goes to show that Ganguly put his personal agenda(his ego clash with Shastri) ahead of the interest of the Indian cricket team. No surprise as during his playing days too he cared more for his personal milestone than the team's goal.
Can we get old BCCI please. New BCCI and it's committees are just farce.
Seriously, this CoA, this Vinod Rai, from his face we could say he wants to lead BCCI.
Looks like the BCCI and the COA need to hire a coach to communicate with each other.
Get your popcorn ready mate. Indian cricket is the gift that just keeps giving
Is the BCCI jealous of the attention that CA are getting at the moment?!
No featured comments at the moment.
Is the BCCI jealous of the attention that CA are getting at the moment?!
Get your popcorn ready mate. Indian cricket is the gift that just keeps giving
Looks like the BCCI and the COA need to hire a coach to communicate with each other.
Seriously, this CoA, this Vinod Rai, from his face we could say he wants to lead BCCI.
Can we get old BCCI please. New BCCI and it's committees are just farce.
Just goes to show that Ganguly put his personal agenda(his ego clash with Shastri) ahead of the interest of the Indian cricket team. No surprise as during his playing days too he cared more for his personal milestone than the team's goal.
Wat is all this drama, Indian team needs some one like dravid not only as batting consultant but also who can teach them some respect and humility. If they don't want to appoint dravid and zaheer as consultants it's team India loss
what is going on @ BCCI...this Kohli Shastri duo backed by COA will ruin Indian Cricket
How many Committees does BCCI need? Hope in future they don't form a committee to decide whether Committee is needed or not. Now people want old BCCI which had far better administrators.
This is seriously bad, especially regarding a legend like Dravid. BCCI should honor its legends, rather than dealing with them in such an arbitrary manner.