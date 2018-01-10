India to play two T20Is in Ireland

India will play two T20Is Ireland in June, on their way to their tour of England. The matches will be in Dublin on June 27 and June 29, the BCCI has confirmed.

India last toured Ireland in 2007 when they defeated the hosts in a one-off ODI in Belfast. In the T20I format, though, the two teams have faced each other only once before in the T20 World Cup in 2009 when India prevailed by eight wickets.

The two-match series against Ireland is expected to set the tone for India's two-month long tour of the United Kingdom that will see them play three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests against England.

After the two T20Is against Ireland, India will travel to Manchester for the first T20I against England on July 3. This will be followed by two more T20Is in Cardiff and Bristol on July 6 and 8 respectively. India will then play the ODIs at Trent Bridge, Lord's and Headingley from July 12 to 17 before embarking on the Test series.

The Test series will begin on August 1 in Edgbaston before moving to Lord's, Trent Bridge, Southampton, and The Oval. For the first time since 1955, a Test in England will start on a Saturday when they take on India at Trent Bridge from August 18.