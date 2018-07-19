Saha out for at least two months with shoulder injury

Wriddhiman Saha, India's first-choice Test wicketkeeper, will be out of action for at least two months with a shoulder injury. An assessment will soon be made if his injured shoulder requires a surgery. As of now he has been advised to not even lift a bat for two months. The India selectors and the BCCI, however, had never made it public that Saha had recovered from the thumb injury he picked up earlier this year, and that it was this serious shoulder injury that was keeping him sidelined.

This injury - which could even put him in doubt for the Australia tour - caps what has been an extremely disappointing year for Saha, who will be 34 by the time India travel to Australia later this year. After he scored 0 and 8 in the first Test of the year, against South Africa in Cape Town, he suffered a hamstring injury and was sent back home. During the IPL he injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for his missing the Afghanistan Test.

A BCCI press release said at the time, on June 2: "Saha suffered an injury to his right thumb while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the VIVO IPL Qualifier 2 against Kolkata Knight Riders on 25th May, 2018 at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He was under observation by the medical staff of the BCCI and the management has decided to give him adequate rest before the start of the England Test series. Saha's recovery period is expected to be around five to six weeks."

What has followed raises more question marks over the BCCI's handling of injuries, its communication regarding injuries, and more importantly the NCA in Bangalore where Saha was undergoing the rehabilitation. It is learnt that the NCA medical team communicated to the BCCI that Saha will need five to six weeks of rehab; it now looks like it might take five to six months.

The BCCI didn't help matters by withholding the information that a shoulder injury - much more serious than the thumb one - existed when Saha was not picked for the Afghanistan Test. India's injury management has been under the scanner with Bhuvneshwar Kumar already almost ruled out of the first three Tests in England. Bhuvneshwar, whose workload was managed during the IPL because of a back condition, was cleared to play all three formats on the long tour of England. The injury resurfaced during the ODIs, where he missed the first two matches, but aggravated the injury when played in the final ODI, a day before the Test selection.