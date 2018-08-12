Injured Vijay Shankar out of quadrangular series

Allrounder Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the upcoming quadrangular series in Vijayawada, scheduled to begin on August 17. Vijay, who was set to represent India B in that series, is currently undergoing rehabilitation for his injured left hamstring at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The selectors have decided not to name a replacement for him for the quadrangular series, which will also feature India A, South Africa A and Australia A.

India B, who will be led by Manish Pandey, have likes of Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Jayant Yadav, Siddarth Kaul and Prasidh Krishna in their ranks, while India A include Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Shivam Mavi, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer.

The series will run till August 29, with India B scheduled to play their first match against South Africa A on August 17.

India B squad: Manish Pandey (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubhman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Gopal, Jayant Yadav, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Siddarth Kaul, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini.