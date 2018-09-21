Karun Nair to lead Board President's XI against West Indies

Batsman Karun Nair, who was benched throughout India's Test tour of England, will lead a 13-member Board President's XI squad to take on the visiting West Indies for a two-day practice match in Vadodara. The match will begin on September 29 and will precede the two-Test series in October.

Hanuma Vihari, who was selected ahead of Nair for the fifth Test against England and made a fifty and a duck on debut, also found a place, as did Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw, who was also called up for the final two Tests in England without getting a game.

Mayank Agarwal, who has been on the periphery of an India call-up for a while, also made it to the side on the back of an extended prolific run that included a first-class double-century last month against South Africa A and a one-day hundred in the quadrangular series that followed. In his last first-class innings, he scored 80 on a tough second-innings pitch against Australia A.

Shreyas Iyer and Ankit Bawne, who struck three fifties in six first-class innings against the visiting South Africa A and Australia A teams, form a strong batting line-up. The selectors, however, opted for a less experienced bowling attack, especially the pace line-up which will be led by Kerala's Basil Thampi, who has played 18 first-class matches.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar and Tamil Nadu pacer K Vignesh were rewarded for impressive performances in the Duleep Trophy. Saurabh finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, with 19 scalps from three matches. Vignesh, with eight scalps in two matches, was also among the top-five wicket-takers. Madhya Pradesh's Avesh Khan, Bengal's Ishan Porel, experienced allrounder Jalaj Saxena and wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan complete the 13-member squad.

West Indies will be in India for a full tour featuring two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is in October-November.

Board President's XI squad: Karun Nair (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Saurabh Kumar, Basil Thampi, Avesh Khan, K Vignesh, Ishan Porel