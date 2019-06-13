All the live action, analyses and chatter from the India v New Zealand game. You can also follow our ball-by-ball commentary here. Please refresh if the blog doesn't appear below for you
What India need to do against New Zealand's key players
23hAakash Chopra
Rishabh Pant to join Indian squad as cover for Shikhar Dhawan
20hNagraj Gollapudi
David Warner finds old mindset to flick switch for Australia
1dSidharth Monga in Taunton
Error-prone Pakistan squander their advantage
13hOsman Samiuddin in Taunton
ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures, results and coverage
1dESPNcricinfo staff
Namibia's Christi Viljoen earns four-match suspension
17hESPNcricinfo staff
Bend the rules and bring AB back for the World Cup? Why not?
1dMark Nicholas
Mitchell Santner - the X-factor is in his instinct and his bravery
19hAlagappan Muthu
Why can't other boards take a cue from SLC to tackle rain?
4hAndrew Fidel Fernando
World Cup Central: Cummins delighted with his dot balls
1dESPNcricinfo staff
'We have a right to compete against the big teams' - Steve Rhodes
3hMohammad Isam in Taunton
Did AB de Villiers want to have his cake and eat it too?
6dFirdose Moonda
Who caught it better: Stokes or Cottrell?
7dJarrod Kimber in Nottingham
Are these the most remarkable shots in modern cricket?
7dJarrod Kimber
Cricket can't undo the horrors of the bombings, but it can be a balm to Sri Lanka
12dAndrew Fidel Fernando
The kid from the sticks who will lead Australia in the World Cup
13dJarrod Kimber
Bruised but not broken, Hamid Hassan is ready for one final ride
13dPeter Della Penna
Your dreams = Jofra Archer's life
14dOsman Samiuddin at The Oval
'Sometimes the ball goes for six even if I've not timed it, because of the work I've put in'
14dInterview by Alexis Nunes
Will this be Glenn Maxwell's World Cup?
14dMelinda Farrell
Who will win the World Cup?
17dESPNcricinfo staff
Jemimah Rodrigues to beef up Indian presence at KSL
2dAnnesha Ghosh
Imam, Babar and Fakhar - Pakistan's batting heartbeat
2dOsman Samiuddin in Taunton
Steve Rhodes unhappy with ICC's reserve day policy
2dMohammad Isam in Bristol
Harbhajan on Yuvraj: the brat, the DJ, the white-ball legend
3dHarbhajan Singh
Vote - What's your favourite Yuvraj moment?
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Quiz - How well do you remember Yuvraj's career?
3dSreshth Shah
Trying to avoid the World Cup as much as I can - Josh Hazlewood
2dAndrew McGlashan
Faf du Plessis feared truncated game would have helped West Indies
3dAndrew Miller in Southampton
Relaxed Shikhar Dhawan slips back into his batting groove
4dNagraj Gollapudi at The Oval
The exact moment Hardik Pandya joined the freak show
4dOsman Samiuddin at The Oval
World Cup 2019 and the curious story of the bails that lost their zing
4dAndrew McGlashan
'If AB wanted to be here, he would be here' - SA coach Ottis Gibson
5dSharda Ugra in Southampton