Australia's captain Aaron Finch won the toss and chose to bat first against India for the second time in three days in the second ODI at the SCG on Sunday.

The hosts had one change from Friday, with Marcus Stoinis out due to a side strain and the seasoned New South Welshman Moises Henriques into the team for the first time since the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

India's captain Virat Kohli named an unchanged XI and will be hoping for considerable improvement with the ball in the field to restrict the Australians more effectively this time around.

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah