Matches (30)
Nepal in United States of America (1)
New Zealand in India (1)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
Sri Lanka vs West Indies (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup (2)
ZIM Women vs USA Women (1)
Spring Challenge (2)

Oman vs U.A.E., 3rd Match, Group B at Al Amarat, , Oct 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Group B, Al Amerat, October 19, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
PrevNext
Oman FlagOman
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:10
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days19 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
AFG-A----
BAN-A----
HKG----
SL-A----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
IND-A----
OMA----
UAE----
Full Table