Oman vs U.A.E., 3rd Match, Group B at Al Amarat, , Oct 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Group B, Al Amerat, October 19, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Oman
L
L
W
L
L
U.A.E.
W
W
L
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:10
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|19 October 2024 - day (20-over match)