Shaheens vs U.A.E., 11th Match, Group B at Al Amarat, Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match, Group B, Al Amerat, October 23, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Pakistan Shaheens FlagPakistan Shaheens
United Arab Emirates FlagUnited Arab Emirates
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Qasim Akram
2 M • 75 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 127.11 SR
Arafat Minhas
2 M • 72 Runs • 72 Avg • 163.63 SR
R Chopra
2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 96.15 SR
Syed Haider
2 M • 48 Runs • 48 Avg • 154.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sufiyan Muqeem
2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 16 SR
Zaman Khan
2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 14 SR
Muhammad Farooq
2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 9 SR
Muhammad Jawadullah
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 13.66 SR
Squad
PAK-A
UAE
Match details
Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
Match days23 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
AFG-A22040.476
SL-A21120.775
BAN-A21120.175
HKG2020-1.433
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
IND-A22042.460
SHA21121.675
UAE2112-1.878
OMA2020-2.054
Full Table