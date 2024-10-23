Matches (27)
BAN vs SA (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Emerging Teams Asia Cup (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)
Shaheens vs U.A.E., 11th Match, Group B at Al Amarat, Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Oct 23 2024 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match, Group B, Al Amerat, October 23, 2024, ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Shaheens
L
L
L
L
W
U.A.E.
L
W
W
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 04:03
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A2 M • 75 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 127.11 SR
PAK-A2 M • 72 Runs • 72 Avg • 163.63 SR
UAE2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 96.15 SR
UAE2 M • 48 Runs • 48 Avg • 154.83 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-A2 M • 3 Wkts • 5.38 Econ • 16 SR
PAK-A2 M • 3 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 14 SR
UAE2 M • 4 Wkts • 6.17 Econ • 9 SR
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 13.66 SR
Squad
PAK-A
UAE
Player
Role
|Bowler
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1)
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|23 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup News