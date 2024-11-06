Afghanistan bat first, hand ODI debut to Sediqullah Atal

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are without Shakib Al Hasan, who has reportedly opted out of the series; Litton Das, who is down with a fever; and Tanzim Hasan, who is out with a shoulder injury. Nasum Ahmed and Nahid Rana were unavailable for the game, as they were awaiting their UAE visa in the lead-up to the match. They have gone in with three frontline pacers in Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam and two spinners in Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Rishad Hossain.