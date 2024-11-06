Matches (10)
WCL 2 (1)
AUS vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
India vs New Zealand (1)
Pro50 Championship (2)
Nepal U19 (2)

Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI at Sharjah, AFG v BAN, Nov 06 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Sharjah, November 06, 2024, Afghanistan v Bangladesh
Prev
Next
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
AFG Win & Bat
BAN Win & Bat
AFG Win & Bowl
BAN Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 05:42
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
10 M • 469 Runs • 46.9 Avg • 93.05 SR
Azmatullah Omarzai
10 M • 461 Runs • 76.83 Avg • 108.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Rashid Khan
4 M • 11 Wkts • 3.47 Econ • 20.45 SR
Mohammad Nabi
9 M • 10 Wkts • 4.06 Econ • 44.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AFG
BAN
Player
Role
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c)
Top order Batter
Rahmat Shah (vc)
Allrounder
Abdul Malik 
Opening Batter
Azmatullah Omarzai 
Allrounder
Bilal Sami 
Bowler
Darwish Rasooli 
Top order Batter
Fareed Ahmad 
Bowler
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
AM Ghazanfar 
Bowler
Gulbadin Naib 
Batting Allrounder
Ikram Alikhil 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohammad Nabi 
Allrounder
Nangeyalia Kharote 
Allrounder
Naveed Zadran 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Rashid Khan 
Bowling Allrounder
Riaz Hassan 
Batter
Sediqullah Atal 
Opening Batter
Match details
Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberODI no. 4798
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.30, Interval 17.30-18.10, Second Session 18.10-21.40
Match days6 November 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question