Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 9th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Amanullah, October 10 - 13, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Mah-e-Par Stars FlagMah-e-Par Stars
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
5:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 04:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Ijaz Ahmad
6 M • 457 Runs • 50.78 Avg • 55.06 SR
Yousuf Shah
6 M • 455 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 72.68 SR
Usman Noori
4 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 55.23 SR
Islam Zazai
5 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 54.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zahir Khan
4 M • 18 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 38.61 SR
Mohammad Ibrahim (1)
4 M • 12 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 54.08 SR
Bashir Ahmad
4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 30.33 SR
Zia-ur-Rehman
5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days10,11,12,13 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MAC440093
MPS422041
HIS413032
PAL413030
Full Table