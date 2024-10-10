Matches (8)
Mah-e-Par vs Pamir, 9th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
9th Match, Amanullah, October 10 - 13, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Mah-e-Par
L
W
L
L
W
Pamir
L
L
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:36
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MPS6 M • 457 Runs • 50.78 Avg • 55.06 SR
MPS6 M • 455 Runs • 45.5 Avg • 72.68 SR
PAL4 M • 475 Runs • 67.86 Avg • 55.23 SR
PAL5 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 54.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MPS4 M • 18 Wkts • 4.92 Econ • 38.61 SR
4 M • 12 Wkts • 3.33 Econ • 54.08 SR
PAL4 M • 18 Wkts • 3.76 Econ • 30.33 SR
PAL5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Squad
MPS
PAL
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|10,11,12,13 October 2024 - day (4-day match)