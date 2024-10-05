Matches (10)
Maiwand vs Pamir, 7th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Amanullah, October 05 - 08, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Maiwand Champions FlagMaiwand Champions
Pamir Legends FlagPamir Legends
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nasir Jamal
9 M • 723 Runs • 45.19 Avg • 62.11 SR
Jawid Ahmadzai
8 M • 332 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 40.93 SR
Usman Noori
3 M • 444 Runs • 88.8 Avg • 56.56 SR
Islam Zazai
5 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 54.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nasim Mangal
8 M • 45 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 26.66 SR
Arab Gul
7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 26.68 SR
Bashir Ahmad
3 M • 16 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 27.75 SR
Zia-ur-Rehman
5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Head to headLast 3 Matches
Squad
Match details
Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days5,6,7,8 October 2024 - day (4-day match)
Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament

TeamMWLDPT
MAC330071
PAL312028
MPS312024
HIS312024
Full Table