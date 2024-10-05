Matches (10)
Maiwand vs Pamir, 7th Match at Amanullah, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day, Oct 05 2024 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match, Amanullah, October 05 - 08, 2024, Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Maiwand
W
W
W
W
W
Pamir
L
L
L
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 05:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MAC9 M • 723 Runs • 45.19 Avg • 62.11 SR
MAC8 M • 332 Runs • 22.13 Avg • 40.93 SR
PAL3 M • 444 Runs • 88.8 Avg • 56.56 SR
PAL5 M • 225 Runs • 28.13 Avg • 54.61 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MAC8 M • 45 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 26.66 SR
MAC7 M • 32 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 26.68 SR
PAL3 M • 16 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 27.75 SR
PAL5 M • 12 Wkts • 2.72 Econ • 64.25 SR
Squad
MAC
PAL
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Ghazi Amanullah Khan International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|5,6,7,8 October 2024 - day (4-day match)