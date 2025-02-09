Matches (18)
Attariya vs Dhangadhi, 2nd Semi-Final at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Semi-Final, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 09, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Attariya
W
W
W
W
W
Dhangadhi
L
W
W
Match details
|Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|09 February 2025 - day (20-over match)