Attariya vs Dhangadhi, 2nd Semi-Final at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 09 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Semi-Final, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 09, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
CYC Attariya FlagCYC Attariya
DCA Dhangadhi FlagDCA Dhangadhi
Tomorrow
6:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days09 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship

Group A
TeamMWLPTNRR
FYCD32142.037
DCAD32140.726
G11S3122-1.133
BCJ3122-1.473
Group B
TeamMWLPTNRR
CYCA33063.167
NHB3122-0.750
DCAB3122-1.017
CECK3122-1.463
