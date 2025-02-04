Matches (28)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (1)
ILT20 (3)
Women's U19 T20 WC (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
HK TRI (1)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)
Nepal Tri (1)

Baitadi vs Butwal, 6th Match, Group B at Dhangadi, Arjun Trophy, Feb 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match, Group B, Fapla Cricket Ground, February 04, 2025, Arjun Trophy National T20 Championship
PrevNext
Dashrath Chand Academy Baitadi
New Horizon Butwal
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Butwal
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match details
Fapla International Cricket Ground, Dhangadi
Series
Season2024/25
Match days04 February 2025 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question