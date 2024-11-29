Matches (11)
NZ vs ENG (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (6)

Afghan U19 vs B'desh U19, 1st Match, Group B at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), November 29, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
Afghanistan Under-19s FlagAfghanistan Under-19s
Bangladesh Under-19s FlagBangladesh Under-19s
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
7 M • 127 Runs • 18.14 Avg • 34.79 SR
AM Ghazanfar
9 M • 80 Runs • 8.89 Avg • 109.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM Ghazanfar
9 M • 18 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 27.33 SR
Naseer Khan Maroofkhil
6 M • 8 Wkts • 3.77 Econ • 37.75 SR
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days29 November 2024 - day (50-over match)
Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
IND19----
JPN19----
PAK19----
UAE19----
Group B
TeamMWLPT
AFG19----
BD19----
NEP19----
SL19----
Full Table