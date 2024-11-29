Matches (11)
Afghan U19 vs B'desh U19, 1st Match, Group B at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Nov 29 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group B, Dubai (DICS), November 29, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Afghan U19
L
L
L
L
W
B'desh U19
L
W
W
W
L
Ground time: 04:25
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AFG197 M • 127 Runs • 18.14 Avg • 34.79 SR
AFG199 M • 80 Runs • 8.89 Avg • 109.58 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AFG199 M • 18 Wkts • 4.17 Econ • 27.33 SR
AFG196 M • 8 Wkts • 3.77 Econ • 37.75 SR
Squad
AFG19
BD19
Match details
|Dubai International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|29 November 2024 - day (50-over match)