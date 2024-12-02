Matches (12)
NZ vs ENG (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
WBBL (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
ZIM vs PAK (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
GSL 2024 (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
SA vs SL (1)

UAE U19 vs PAK Under-19, 7th Match, Group A at Dubai, U19 Asia Cup, Dec 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match, Group A, Dubai (DICS), December 02, 2024, Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup
PrevNext
United Arab Emirates Under-19s FlagUnited Arab Emirates Under-19s
Pakistan Under-19s FlagPakistan Under-19s
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:08
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Dubai International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Match days02 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Asian Cricket Council Under-19s Asia Cup

Group A
TeamMWLPT
UAE191102
PAK191102
IND191010
JPN191010
Group B
TeamMWLPT
SL191102
BD191102
AFG191010
NEP191010
Full Table