Nitish Kumar Reddy's dramatic 105* leads India's rearguard

India 358 for 9 (Reddy 105*, Washington 50, Boland 3-57, Cummins 3-86) trail Australia 474 by 116 runs

A defiant maiden Test century by Nitish Kumar Reddy , brought up with No. 11 Mohammed Siraj for company, led an outstanding rearguard from India at the MCG to give them hope of at least avoiding defeat in the fourth Test although Australia were still set to take a significant first innings lead.

Reddy, who had shown his batting prowess at various stages through the series, arrived at the crease early on the third morning after a Rishabh Pant dismissal that prompted some strong reactions and was still there when bad light and rain brought an early close. He forged a stand of 127 in just under 48 overs with Washington Sundar to halt Australia in their tracks when they appeared likely to take a stranglehold on the game.

However, Reddy's crowning moment came amid huge tension after Washington was dismissed. In what appeared to be a lack of communication, he and Jasprit Bumrah came back for a second run off the final ball of an over which exposed the No. 10 to Pat Cummins and he edged to slip as Reddy watched from the non-striker's end on 99. But Siraj was able to negotiate three deliveries from Cummins to huge cheers from the Indian supporters.

Now, facing Scott Boland , Reddy defended two deliveries before unleashing a lofted straight drive down the ground to bring up a magnificent century, just the second of his first-class career. His father was in the crowd, among those on the edge of the seat as the landmark approached, and couldn't contain his emotion.

When the players left the field for a second time - rain having earlier brought an early tea - Australia's advantage had been whittled down to 116, far fewer than looked on the cards when they had India 221 for 7 before lunch. They will still hope for a lead in three figures but could now face a race against time to earn victory on a true pitch that hasn't shown significant signs of deterioration.

The second evening had finished with Australia claiming 3 for 6 around the run out of Yashasvi Jaiswal, the ramifications of which were still being hotly debated when play resumed, with India 310 behind. Pant led the scoring early on the third morning, but fell in a manner that created many headlines when he attempted to scoop Boland over fine leg and got a leading edge to deep third. In a Test that had been dominated by Sam Konstas' scoops, this was an example of when things go badly.

Rishabh Pant's dismissal drew strong reactions • Getty Images

Ravindra Jadeja played a largely defensive innings before being defeated by a superb piece of bowling from Lyon who skidded one through to trap him lbw. It was just Lyon's fourth wicket of the series but, having later made one bounce to remove Washington, he could yet have a key role to play. When Jadeja fell, India were still 253 runs adrift with the follow-on the first target as Washington joined Reddy, although there's almost no chance Cummins would have enforced it.

Reddy had been positive when he arrived, quickly overtaking Jadeja's score despite his partner having a 35-ball headstart. Shortly after Lyon had removed Jadeja, Reddy skipped down to the offspinner and sent him straight for six. His half century came up with a rasping back-foot drive against Mitchell Starc and, as it had previously in the series, his technique shone of someone who will be higher up the order as his career develops.

Washington, who played a vital role with the bat in the famous 2021 victory at the Gabba, was watchful throughout, collecting his first and only boundary from his 103rd ball when he sent Starc through point with an elegant drive. The selection of the extra allrounders over Shubman Gill had been the topic of much debate but they could have done little more with the bat justify it.

Washington did have one moment of fortune, in rather unusual circumstances, when he went to turn Starc through the leg side in the first over of the second new ball with it flying off the back of his bat towards second slip where Steven Smith, taken by surprise that it came in his direction, couldn't holding on diving to his right.

There was later a moment of concern for Australia when Starc grabbed his back midway through an over. However, he appeared to come through unscathed and continued to bowl at good pace although ended the day wicketless from 25 overs as the workload of the quicks mounted ahead of the final Test in Sydney.

Mitchell Marsh was used for a spell either side of an extended tea break, but his 120kph medium pace was unconvincing although he did play a role in drying up the scoring early in the final session.