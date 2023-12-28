Smriti Mandhana unwell as India bat in first ODI against Australia
Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque made her ODI debut for India, while Darcie Brown made a comeback from injury for Australia
India chose to bat vs Australia
India won the toss and chose to bat in the first of the three ODIs against Australia, at the Wankhede on Thursday.
Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque made her ODI debut for India after getting her first T20I cap against England earlier this month. The notable absentee from India's XI though is vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana, who was unwell and unavailable for selection. Yastika Bhatia opened in her place along with with Shafali Verma.
For Australia, fast bowler Darcie Brown returned from the injury she had sustained during the series against West Indies at home in October. Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King were the spinners for the visitors.
India are coming off an eight-wicket win in the one-off Test against Australia.
India : Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.
Australia: 1 Phoebe Litchfield, 2 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Annabel Sutherland, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo