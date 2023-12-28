Matches (6)
1st ODI (D/N), Wankhede, December 28, 2023, Australia Women tour of India
India (W) chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.80
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/1 (4.00)
Smriti Mandhana unwell as India bat in first ODI against Australia

Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque made her ODI debut for India, while Darcie Brown made a comeback from injury for Australia

Srinidhi Ramanujam
28-Dec-2023 • 44 mins ago
Smriti Mandhana was not available for selection for the first ODI  •  Getty Images

India chose to bat vs Australia
India won the toss and chose to bat in the first of the three ODIs against Australia, at the Wankhede on Thursday.
Left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque made her ODI debut for India after getting her first T20I cap against England earlier this month. The notable absentee from India's XI though is vice-captain and opener Smriti Mandhana, who was unwell and unavailable for selection. Yastika Bhatia opened in her place along with with Shafali Verma.
For Australia, fast bowler Darcie Brown returned from the injury she had sustained during the series against West Indies at home in October. Georgia Wareham, Ashleigh Gardner and Alana King were the spinners for the visitors.
India are coming off an eight-wicket win in the one-off Test against Australia.
India : Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar.
Australia: 1 Phoebe Litchfield, 2 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Annabel Sutherland, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
India (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
YH Bhatia
not out1934
Shafali Verma
bowled15
RM Ghosh
caught2120
H Kaur
not out914
Extras(nb 3, w 3)
Total56(2 wkts; 11.4 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SA-W1293181.239
AUS-W1282181.921
PAK-W1881016-0.292
NZ-W1576160.574
ENG-W1274151.366
IND-W971150.948
BAN-W154613-0.805
SL-W154811-1.248
WI-W12378-1.498
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table
