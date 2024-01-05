Matches (23)
Live
1st T20I (N), DY Patil, January 05, 2024, Australia Women tour of India
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
141
India Women FlagIndia Women
(7.2/20 ov, T:142) 64/0

India (W) need 78 runs in 76 balls.

Current RR: 8.72
 • Required RR: 6.15
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 44/0 (8.80)
India bowl as Grace Harris returns for Australia

Pooja Vastrakar replaces Saika Ishaque from India's last T20I XI

Abhimanyu Bose
05-Jan-2024 • 2 hrs ago
File photo: Captains Harmanpreet Kaur and Alyssa Healy exchange laughs  •  Getty Images

India chose to bowl against Australia
India won the toss and asked Australia to bat in the first women's T20I at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The hosts opted to field four pacers and two spinners as they look to bounce back from a whitewash in the ODI series.
Pooja Vastrakar replaces Saika Ishaque from India's last T20I XI, and will form the pace attack with Renuka Singh, Amanjot Kaur and Titas Sadhu. Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma will be the two spin options for India.
Shafali Verma returns to the playing XI, having missed out on the last two ODIs against Australia.
Australia made one change to their XI from their last T20I, with big-hitting Grace Harris coming in for fast bowler Kim Garth. Alana King, who starred in the ODIs, doesn't make the side, with Darcie Brown retaining her place from the last T20I against West Indies.
India XI: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Shafali Verma, 3 Jemimah Rodrigues, 4 Deepti Sharma, 5 Harmanpreet Kaur (c), 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Shreyanka Patil, 9 Pooja Vastrakar, 10 Titas Sadhu, 11 Renuka Singh
Australia XI: 1 Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), 2 Beth Mooney, 3 Tahlia McGrath, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 Phoebe Litchfield, 7 Grace Harris, 8 Annabel Sutherland, 9 Georgia Wareham, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

India (W) Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Mandhana
not out2226
Shafali Verma
not out2819
Extras(b 4, lb 9, nb 1)
Total64(0 wkts; 7.2 ovs)
