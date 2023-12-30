Matches (5)
2nd ODI (D/N), Wankhede, December 30, 2023, Australia Women tour of India
AUS WMN chose to bat.

Current RR: 4.62
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 20/2 (4.00)
Report

Australia bat; Mandhana returns and Shreyanka debuts for India

The visitors made one change with Kim Garth replacing Megan Schutt

Himanshu Agrawal
30-Dec-2023 • 2 hrs ago
Shreyanka Patil receives her ODI cap from India captain Harmanpreet Kaur&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Shreyanka Patil receives her ODI cap from India captain Harmanpreet Kaur  •  BCCI

Toss Australia opt to bat vs India
Australia won the toss and decided to bat in the second ODI against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. They made one change to their winning XI from the first ODI, bringing in pace-bowling allrounder Kim Garth for right-arm medium-pacer Megan Schutt.
India, meanwhile, handed an ODI debut to spin-bowling allrounder Shreyanka Patil. She was recently brought into the fold in the T20I format against England earlier this month and she replaced left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, who had herself made her debut in the previous match.
In another change for India, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana returned in place of Shafali Verma. Mandhana was unwell, and thus unavailable for selection in the series opener.
On Saturday, it was a different surface being used from the first ODI, with shorter boundary on one side, and more grass on one end of the pitch. Alyssa Healy noted that the pitch looked a bit dry.
Australia lead the three-match series 1-0, after easing their way to a six-wicket win in Mumbai on Thursday. India have never beaten Australia in a bilateral ODI series. So if the hosts happen to lose on Saturday too, their wait for their first ODI series victory over Australia will stretch even further.
India: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 Richa Ghosh (wk), 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 Sneh Rana, 9 Pooja Vastrakar, 10 Renuka Singh, 11 Shreyanka Patil
Australia: 1 Phoebe Litchfield, 2 Alyssa Healy (capt & wk), 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney, 5 Tahlia McGrath, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Annabel Sutherland, 8 Kim Garth, 9 Georgia Wareham, 10 Alana King, 11 Darcie Brown
Himanshu Agrawal is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

AUS WMN Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
P Litchfield
caught6398
AJ Healy
bowled1324
EA Perry
caught5047
BL Mooney
lbw1017
TM McGrath
not out2127
A Gardner
caught26
A Sutherland
not out13
Extras(lb 2, w 9)
Total171(5 wkts; 37 ovs)
ICC Women's Championship
TEAMMWLPTNRR
AUS-W1392201.792
SA-W1293181.239
PAK-W1881016-0.292
NZ-W1576160.574
ENG-W1274151.366
IND-W1072150.826
BAN-W154613-0.805
SL-W154811-1.248
WI-W12378-1.498
IRE-W120102-2.097
Full Table
