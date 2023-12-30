Ball-by-ball: The seven catches that India dropped

On a dry and spin-friendly surface, India's spin spearhead Deepti Sharma led the bowling attack to restrict Australia to 258 for 8 in the second ODI in Mumbai. However, the total could have been far lesser had India not been sloppy on the field. At the end of the first innings, they had dropped a total of seven catches. Surprisingly, India's best fielders dropped a few. Here is how Ekanth and Himanshu Agrawal recorded it in our ball-by-ball commentary.

0.2, Renuka to Litchfield

looks like a dropped catch! Yup, Amanjot there. Short extra cover dives to her left, and palms the ball wide of mid-off, as Litchfield gets off the mark. The length of this ball was fuller, and the line wider too, as she drove with a flat bat

4.6, Renuka to Litchfield

dropped by Mandhana at mid-off! Initially it seemed that the ball fell short of her, as she dived forward, but it just about landed in her hands, which were low. Litchfield chipped this full delivery landing on off, as it went dipping towards Mandhana. More fortune going Litchfield's way

7.3, Vastrakar to Litchfield

dropped again! This time by Bhatia at first slip. Litchfield pushed at this length ball angling across towards sixth stump, but got an outside edge. Bhatia juggled the ball twice, and it eventually fell

16.5, Rana to Perry

Rana gets one hand on a tough caught-and-bowled chance! It was flying over her head, she popped her right hand up and it deflected off the fingers to long-off. Fullish ball was looped up at 80ks, Perry charged down and pumped it, replays show that she tried to clobber it but the bat face closed early and it went off the inner-half.

43.2, Deepti to Sutherland

Mandhana drops a sitter at midwicket She was on one foot, was turning to the right, got hands on it and almost held it before the ball popped out. Was a fullish ball outside off, Sutherland tried to whip it but it was shorter than she expected. One hand came off and it ballooned.

47.2, Vastrakar to King

Harman drops it at midwicket, how many is that for the innings? It's six, confirms Mohandas Menon. Harman lunged on both knees and tried to take it with both hands but it burst in and slid out of the thighs. It was a full ball that was flicked. Grace Harris hides her face but can't stop the laughter.