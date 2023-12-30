Harleen Deol named concussion replacement for Sneh Rana

Rana collided with Vastrakar while fielding, but came on to bowl six more overs to finish her quota and was taken to hospital after complaining of headache

Sneh Rana went off the field after colliding with Pooja Vastrakar in the 25th over • BCCI

India allrounder Sneh Rana was taken for scans after "complaining of headache" post her collision with Pooja Vastrakar in the field during the second ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium, the BCCI said. Former India captain Anjum Chopra, a commentator at the match, said Rana also complained of nausea.

Rana will take no further part in the match. Harleen Deol has been named as her concussion replacement.

The incident happened in the 25th over of the first innings. Trying to stop a cut by left-hand batter Beth Mooney, Rana moved to her left from short third and Vastrakar to her right from backward point. In the process, Rana's head banged into Vastrakar and both players fell onto the ground. Rana was taken off the field immediately, with the physio applying ice on her head, but returned after a couple of overs.

Rana, who had bowled four overs at the time of the collision, went on to complete her quota of ten overs. She dismissed Ashleigh Gardner in the 37th over and finished with figures of 1 for 59.

Rana was the Player of the Match for her seven wickets in the one-off Test played between the two teams last week. In the first ODI that India lost, she dismissed Australia opener Phoebe Litchfield.