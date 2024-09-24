Matches (14)
AUS Women vs NZ Women, 3rd T20I at Brisbane, AUS v NZ [W], Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Brisbane, September 24, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of Australia
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
New Zealand Women FlagNew Zealand Women
Tomorrow
9:10 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AJ Healy
10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 142.67 SR
BL Mooney
10 M • 327 Runs • 46.71 Avg • 123.39 SR
SW Bates
10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 102.4 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 168 Runs • 18.67 Avg • 111.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
G Wareham
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 16.58 SR
A Gardner
9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 16.5 SR
AC Kerr
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18.25 SR
FC Jonas
9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 21 SR
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 2038
Match days24 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women News

Gardner seals series win after Kerr puts Australia in a spin

Australia survived a collapse of 7 for 28 that saw them bowled out for 142, with Kerr bagging four wickets

Gardner cleared of concussion after Wareham head clash

The Australia allrounder will train on Saturday before a call is taken on whether she will play the second match

Litchfield rescues Australia after dramatic pre-game injury to Gardner

The left-hander made 64 not out as Australia chased 144 five down but the win was overshadowed by Gardner's withdrawal due to a head knock pre-game

Australia won't experiment as New Zealand hope to find some form

Alyssa Healy says Australia will not be in trial mode while Sophie Devine is hoping her side can regain some form ahead of the T20 World Cup after a nightmare tour of England

Rosemary Mair back as New Zealand name experienced squad for T20 World Cup

Fast bowler returns from back injury; Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates are set for their ninth T20 World Cup

