AUS Women vs NZ Women, 3rd T20I at Brisbane, AUS v NZ [W], Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Brisbane, September 24, 2024, New Zealand Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
NZ Women
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 331 Runs • 41.38 Avg • 142.67 SR
AUS-W10 M • 327 Runs • 46.71 Avg • 123.39 SR
NZ-W10 M • 213 Runs • 21.3 Avg • 102.4 SR
NZ-W10 M • 168 Runs • 18.67 Avg • 111.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 16.58 SR
AUS-W9 M • 12 Wkts • 6.67 Econ • 16.5 SR
NZ-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 18.25 SR
NZ-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 7.43 Econ • 21 SR
Squad
AUS-W
NZ-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2038
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
Australia Women vs New Zealand Women News
Gardner seals series win after Kerr puts Australia in a spin
Australia survived a collapse of 7 for 28 that saw them bowled out for 142, with Kerr bagging four wickets
Gardner cleared of concussion after Wareham head clash
The Australia allrounder will train on Saturday before a call is taken on whether she will play the second match
Litchfield rescues Australia after dramatic pre-game injury to Gardner
The left-hander made 64 not out as Australia chased 144 five down but the win was overshadowed by Gardner's withdrawal due to a head knock pre-game
Australia won't experiment as New Zealand hope to find some form
Alyssa Healy says Australia will not be in trial mode while Sophie Devine is hoping her side can regain some form ahead of the T20 World Cup after a nightmare tour of England